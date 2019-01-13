LHS among grant recipients

OXFORD — A dozen local or regional organizations in Southwestern Ohio have been awarded grants from the W. E. Smith Family Charitable Trust for 15 history-related projects in the second round of 2018 funding, totaling more than $23,420.

Among this round’s recipients was the Lewisburg Historical Society, for publication of an historical book of Lewisburg and the surrounding area.

This second round of funding completes the 2018 distribution of funds, and brings the total awarded this year by the Smith Charitable Trust to more than $87,000. Advisory Board members of the Trust reviewed application requests from local and regional historical organizations, museums, libraries, schools, and other non-profit groups seeking support for publishing and publication projects, collection maintenance and documentation, and educational programs.

The Smith Trust was established by the estate of Ophia Smith, longtime Oxford resident who wrote books on Oxford history, and together with her husband W. E. Smith, who chaired Miami University’s history department and was first Director of the William Holmes McGuffey Museum, collaborated on research and writing of a three-volume “History of Southwestern Ohio: The Miami Valleys.”