Two solar farms proposed for PC

PREBLE COUNTY — There are two proposed solar facilities in Preble County awaiting completeness reviews by the Ohio Power Siting Board.

One is the Alamo Solar facility, which is a 69.9 megawatt solar electricity generating facility located in Gasper and Washington Townships, approximately two miles south of Eaton. The second is the Angelina Solar Facility, which is an 80 megawatt solar electricity generating facility located in Israel and Dixon Townships, approximately four miles north of College Corner.

Open Road Renewables LLC is planning development of the Angelina Solar Project. The Angelina Solar Project is planned to include approximately 800 acres of solar panels, along with associated infrastructure such as access roads, electrical collection lines and a switch yard.

Application documents for Angelina Solar Facility include economic and fiscal impact reports for the facility, compiled by the University of Cincinnati Economics Center.

The documents state, “The construction of the Angelina Solar Facility in Preble County, Ohio will increase economic activity between $50.2 and $161.8 million within the State of Ohio. The spending necessary to construct the facility will support between 518 and 1,076 full and/or part-time jobs within Ohio, with average annual wages of approximately $49,000 to $51,700 depending on the construction scenario.

“During the construction phase of the facility, 290 jobs will be directly engaged at the proposed project site in the Construction/Installations Industry. Once construction is complete, the ongoing operations of the facility will continue to benefit Preble County and the State of Ohio, primarily through the wages paid to workers at the facility and equipment purchases for maintenance over the up-to 40-year life of the Angelina Solar Facility.

“The state is estimated to realize an additional $1.5 to $2.3 million in increased economic activity during the operations phase, of which approximately $790,000 will benefit Preble County. Employment within the state will increase by approximately 19 jobs, of which 13 will be in Preble County.

“During the construction and operation phases of the facility, local municipal, county, and state governments will benefit from increased tax revenues. The construction phase of the Facility is estimated to generate up to approximately $2.9 million in total tax revenues, while the operations phase is estimated to increase revenues by up to an estimated $53,000 annually.

“Preble County will receive approximately $719,200 annually in payments made in lieu of property taxes for the duration of a facility’s operation. While the facility is expected to positively affect the local economy, the University of Cincinnati Economics Center (Economics Center) found no adverse employment, transportation, or housing impacts from its analysis of the Facility.”

Additional application documents can be found on the Ohio Public Utilities Commission’s website, under case number 18-1579-EL-BGN.

Open Road Renewables LLC is planning development of the Alamo Solar Project. The Alamo Solar Project is planned to include approximately 720 acres of solar panels, along with associated infrastructure such as access roads, electrical collection lines and a switch yard.

Application documents for Alamo Solar Facility also include an economic and fiscal impact report on the facility, compiled by the University of Cincinnati Economics Center.

It states, “The construction of the Alamo Solar Facility in Preble County, Ohio will increase economic activity between $58.2 and $151.0 million within the state of Ohio. The spending necessary to construct the facility will support between 515 and 986 full and/or part-time jobs within Ohio, with average annual wages of approximately $47,200 to $50,000 depending on the construction scenario.

“During the construction phase of the facility, 207 jobs will be directly engaged at the proposed project site in the construction/installations industry. Once construction is complete, the ongoing operations of the facility will continue to benefit Preble County and the State of Ohio, primarily through the wages paid to workers at the Facility and equipment purchases for maintenance over the up-to 40-year life of the Alamo Solar Facility.

“The state is estimated to realize an additional $1.2 to $1.5 million in increased economic activity during the operations phase, of which approximately $790,000 will benefit Preble County. Employment within the state will increase by approximately 17 jobs, of which 13 will be in Preble County.

“During the construction and operation phases of the facility, local municipal, county, and state governments will benefit from increased tax revenues. The construction phase of the Facility is estimated to generate approximately $2.9 million in total tax revenues, while the operations phase is estimated to increase revenues by approximately $53,700 annually.

“Preble County will receive approximately $490,000 annually in payments made in lieu of property taxes for the duration of a facility’s operation. While the facility is expected to positively affect the local economy, the University of Cincinnati Economics Center (Economics Center)found no adverse employment, transportation, or housing impacts from its analysis of the facility.”

Additional application documents can be found on the Ohio Public Utilities Commission’s website, under case number 18-1578-EL-BGN.

