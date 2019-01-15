Gratis Eagles make donation

The Preble County Council on Aging thanks the Eagles of Gratis, for donating a combined donation from the Gratis Eagles 4289 and their Auxiliary of $5,000. This generous donation goes towards the PCCOA’s Sponsor-A-Senior Program, which helps feed local Preble County Seniors hot nutritious meals. Pictured: Tammy Line, Rosa Corey (PCCOA HDM Driver), Shelley Ratliff (PCCOA Executive Director), Sharon Whitlock, Sue Combs, Amy Chamberlain, and Shanda Crist.

The Preble County Council on Aging thanks the Eagles of Gratis, for donating a combined donation from the Gratis Eagles 4289 and their Auxiliary of $5,000. This generous donation goes towards the PCCOA’s Sponsor-A-Senior Program, which helps feed local Preble County Seniors hot nutritious meals. Pictured: Tammy Line, Rosa Corey (PCCOA HDM Driver), Shelley Ratliff (PCCOA Executive Director), Sharon Whitlock, Sue Combs, Amy Chamberlain, and Shanda Crist. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_Eagles-of-Gratis_ne201911221235989.jpg The Preble County Council on Aging thanks the Eagles of Gratis, for donating a combined donation from the Gratis Eagles 4289 and their Auxiliary of $5,000. This generous donation goes towards the PCCOA’s Sponsor-A-Senior Program, which helps feed local Preble County Seniors hot nutritious meals. Pictured: Tammy Line, Rosa Corey (PCCOA HDM Driver), Shelley Ratliff (PCCOA Executive Director), Sharon Whitlock, Sue Combs, Amy Chamberlain, and Shanda Crist.