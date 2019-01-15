Tips to keeping your New Year’s resolution

PREBLE COUNTY — A new year, new you. It’s a pleasing, hopeful thought that most of us cling to after two months of high-calorie, high sugar consumption with friends and family.

So we make a New Year’s Resolution every year. Our resolutions are almost always aligned to improve our physical health in some way: eat healthier, exercise more, get better sleep. We might also make resolutions to benefit our emotional and intellectual needs: never miss a child’s game, read a book a month, or take a new class. But when is the last time you made it to summer and were still committed to your resolution? According to a study at The University of Scranton, only 40 percent of people will still be going strong with their resolutions come June.

If you would like to be among this elite minority of self-improvers, here are a few tips that will serve you well along the way:

1. Think Small

It’s always tempting to make a resolution that will transform you by the end of next year. But the reality is that it’s much easier to say you will get up at 5 a.m. each morning to hit the treadmill than it is to actually do it. Make a resolution that is attainable. Otherwise, you are setting yourself up for failure, and that doesn’t feel good.

2. Give Yourself a Break

If you cheat on your diet or skip a day of exercise, go easy on yourself. Keep in mind that this is a personal goal. If you really want to see progress, you’ll dust yourself off and get back on the wagon. Resist falling into a defeatist mindset and throwing in the towel after a small setback, simply begin again.

3. Visualize, Focus, and Commit

Understand that any resolution – even the small, incremental ones – require constant dedication to achieve. First, visualize yourself doing what you set out to do (or not do). What environmental changes will this require? More often than not, what might seem like one resolution is actually many resolutions packaged together. Break them down and map them out. Then, focus every day on your behavior and remind yourself why you chose to do this. It’s a daily commitment of energy and will. Stay positive and you can absolutely stick to your New Year’s resolution.

If you want help and accountability with your resolutions throughout the year, then consider taking our Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop beginning March 26. Some of the topics we will be discussing in this class are strategies to deal with stress, fatigue, pain, weight management and depression. Using physical activity to maintain and improve strength, flexibility and endurance. As well as how to communicate effectively with family, friends, and health professionals. This six week class is packed full of ways to overcome everyday life circumstances while staying on track with your goals and resolutions. For further questions and to reserve your spot, call 937-456-4947.

This article was originally posted by Senior Lifestyle (https://www.seniorlifestyle.com/author/sls/)

To stay up to date on all of our activities, trips and senior news sign up to receive our bi-monthly newsletter the “Senior Scene.” Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter which features all our latest news and activities, additional benefits are discounts on trips and select activities. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org.