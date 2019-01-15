West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Laurie Denny, David Brubaker, Larry Webb, Alan Webb, Brooke Chorazewitz, Julie Rosfeld, Vicki Tabor, Adam VanScoy, Sandy Shafer, Robert Copley, John Hurst, Lori Boomershine, Shannon Smith, Dean Maggard, Kimberly Gephart, Rhonda Naudascher Sandy Fisher, Alice Walters, Skeeter Dougherty, Brian Day, Kacie Shaley, Terry Elliott, Robert Beneke, James Clevenger, Carol Unger, Shelley Dougherty, Hannah Thorpe, Celeste Caplinger, Darlene Miliken, Archer Suggs, Jen Fischer, Brantley Byrd, Todd Fergus, Bob Beneke, Jayden Pemberton.

Anniversaries this week: Eldon and Linda Barnhart, Bob and Betty Beneke, Todd and Rhonda Baker

WABO Sign-ups

West Alexandria Baseball Organization Recreation League sign-ups, for girls and boys ages 5-15 years as of April 1, will be held January 26, February 2, and 9, downstairs in the Fellowship Hall at Salem Lutheran Church on E. Dayton Street, from 2-4 p.m. Registration forms were passed out at TVS school in December, and can also be accessed on the Facebook site under West Alexandria Baseball Organization. No registrations will be accepted after March 2.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO is held every Thursday with Early Bird Games starting at 6 p.m. to help out those coming after work. Kid-friendly atmosphere, but all players must be 18 or over. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; no RSVP, just first come first served. We have several progressive games going on that carried over from last season, at 25 E. Dayton Street.

American Legion Post 322

The next Fish Fry is Saturday, Jan. 19, from 5-7 p.m.

Rock the Jukebox Friday, Jan. 18, from 7-11:45 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle

Euchre is open to the public every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entry fee, 50/50 raffle and Ladies Night.

The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at 1477 Ohio 503 South.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

Foodbank

The West Alexandria food bank served 50 households during November. This includes 21 seniors, 103 adults, and 61 children, for a total of 185 individuals. In December the West Alexandria food bank served 40 households. This includes 14 seniors, 74 adults, and 57 children, for a total of 145 individuals. Needs are: Mac and cheese, spaghetti and sauce, cereal, instant potatoes, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, blankets, sheets, and gently used coats.

Salem Lutheran

Salem Kids, for age 3 years through sixth grade, meet every Wednesday, starting with a meal at 6 p.m and program at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study will meet Saturday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

The Annual Congregational Meeting will take place following the 10:30 a.m. Worship on Jan. 27.

Jr. Choir rehearses every Sunday at 10 a.m. upstairs. Catechism meets every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Middle School Bible Study meets Sunday evenings at 6:30 p.m. and an Adult Midweek Bible Study takes place every Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

We are accepting your unwanted coupons for troops overseas: a basket is located in the church Library. Commissaries will accept coupons up to two months expired.

We supply a meal to the Homeless Shelter the fourth Monday of each month.

Salem Haiti Team is accepting donations of new, solid-colored, light-weight hats and visors, with bills, to supply for the Girls Club to decorate during the Haiti Mission trip this year.

Youth for Christ

Youth For Christ, for children in grades 6-12, meets every Wednesday from 6:45-8:30 p.m. for snacks, games and devotions. Churches in West Alex sponsor YFC and rotate meetings as follows: the first Wed. at First Baptist on Ivy Lane, the second Wed. at Church of the Brethren on Oak Street, the third Wed. at Community Christian on Dorsey Acres Road and the fourth Wed. at Salem Lutheran Church on E. Dayton Street. If there is a fifth Wed. the location will be announced.