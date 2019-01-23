District library programmingm schedule released

Repeating/Special Programs

Maker Space Open Hours

Maker Space Open Hours: Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The Maker Space is a room full of new technology with open access to all ages. All equipment and assistance is free. Bring your own consumables, such as fabric and paper. Some materials can be purchased for a fee. Other dates and times available by appointment. Ask questions, or make an appointment by contacting youthservices@preblelibrary.org or calling 937-456-5478.

Monthly Teen Harry Potter Alliance — A Very Potter Valentine’s Day

Feb. 14,at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Preble County Potterwatch is hosting its first ever recruitment event! Join us for an hour of Harry Potter themed fun! This program will include snacks, crafts, and activities all based around the wizarding world. (Harry Potter Yoga starts at 7 p.m.!) We will have raffle prizes, Harry Potter Valentines, trivia, and plenty more! Bring a couple of friends for a night of fun, and learn about our chapter of the Harry Potter Alliance. This event is targeted to anyone in grades 6-12, and is free!

LEGO Club (school-age children)

Our LEGO Club meets on the last Monday of the month at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: come in and build, complete challenges, and just have fun! Children can build with the library’s LEGO collection. If you bring LEGOs from home to build with, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Creative Writers’ Group

Meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.

Book a Librarian

Every Wednesday (by appointment) from 1-4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help with tablets/e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email prebleref@preblelibrary.org, or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment!

Winter Reading Program (W est Alexandria)

Do you enjoy our Summer Reading Program? If so, join us for our first annual Winter Reading Program at the West Alexandria Library! We will have reading, crafts, challenges, trivia and more. Open to all ages.

Craft and Storytime

Each Monday in January at 5 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: kids, join us at the library for a story and some crafting FUN afterwards!

Snow Buddies Storytime

Each Wednesday in January & February at 1 p.m. at the West Alexandria Branch: bring your snow buddy to the library and enjoy a story, craft and snacks with Miss Kathy.

Teens – Water Color

Teens in grades 6-12 are welcome to join us for water color painting! Just bring your creativity…we’ll provide the paint, paper, and brushes! *Please register for this program in advance at your branch.

• West Manchester Branch: Feb. 4, at 4 p.m.

• West Alexandria Branch: Feb. 13, at 3 p.m.

• West Elkton Branch: Feb. 21, at 3:30 p.m.

Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program. Snacks and prizes provided.

• Feb. 5: Chocolate Party

• Feb. 12: Super Mario Party

• Feb. 19: Animation Club

• Feb. 26: Battleship

Tweens – Tech

Video games, VR, and some very cool kits! Ages 8-12 are welcome to join us for a chance to test some tech from their library system. *Please register for this program in advance at your branch.

• West Manchester Branch: Feb. 4, at 5 p.m.

• West Alexandria Branch: Feb. 13, at 4 p.m.

• West Elkton Branch: Feb. 21, at 4:30 p.m.

Kids/Family Programs

Newspaper Origami

Jan. 24, at 4 p.m. at the West Elkton Branch: come to the library to make origami crafts out of newspaper!

Snowman Bingo and Hot Chocolate Night

Jan. 31, at 4 p.m. at the West Elkton Branch: get chilly with a game of snowman bingo (prizes awarded!) and then warm up with a cup of hot chocolate at the library!

Hearts Peacock Craft

Feb. 7, at 4 p.m. at the West Elkton Branch: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a cute peacock decoration made of hearts—makes a great gift for somebody you love!

Create, Explore & More!

Feb. 9, from 1-3 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Families can delve into our different creative and exploratory stations together. Some of the stations include things such as: Valentine card making, light-box sand art, giant Jenga and more! Drop-in and have fun as a family. There is something for everyone!

Tween-tivities: Vlogging

Feb. 13,at 4:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: You’ve probably seen YouTube celebrities giving video blogs online… now it’s your chance to try! This will be the first episode of our new library vlog Library, Camera, Action! Participants will get a chance to pick their own topic to discuss on the show. They will also get to help write, film, and edit the final piece. The finished work of Library, Camera, Action! will be available on our library YouTube page following the event. This is an open program for ages 8-12. All tweens MUST have a signed Photo Release form before participating in the program. These will be available to parents at the start of the program, or at the front desk by request prior to the program date.

Homeschool Hour – Polar Regions

Feb. 23,at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Let’s learn about the Amazing Arctic (and the Awesome Antarctic) as we discuss our Polar Regions! These areas are home to whole assortment of cold-dwelling creatures, as well as phenomena like drifting sea ice, and the northern lights. *This program is open to all home educated children. Please register in advance.

Teens (grades 6-12)

Teen Book Club – The Girl at Midnight

Sign up in advance to receive a free copy of the book to read before the program! Teen Book Club takes place once a month, with a meeting to discuss a selected YA book. Ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Registration is open monthly, and only applies to that specific session. Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. This program is available for grades 6-12, but YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

Adults

Tax Season – Free Prints

The Preble County District Library is offering free printing (up to 20 pages) for tax forms. Stop in at one of our seven branches if you need a tax form printed.

Adult Craft: Button Doll

Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join us to make an adorable doll out of buttons, wire, and wooden beads! All supplies provided.

Adult Craft: Scrap Wood Frames

Feb. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: Join us at the library as we create scrap wood frames. Attach pictures with twine to a block of wood and embellish with burlap, felt, buttons and other crafty items. Registration is required.