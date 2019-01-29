West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Phillip Johnson, Arianna Bland, Ellie Warrick, Christine Bitner, Heather Collins, Suzi Voge, Matt Griggs, Chris Woods, Emily Ray, Tim Landwehr, Wayne Beneke, Cary Cooper Mohr, Mike Spencer, Sr., Ed Gallman, Les Maggard, Connie Coffman, Brooke Hartwig, in memory of Carl H. Habekost and Isabelle Wolfe.

Anniversaries this week: Nathan and Paige Holthaus, Jim and Linda Wick, Jim and Connie Wells.

WABO Sign-ups

West Alexandria Baseball Organization Recreation League sign-ups, for girls and boys ages 5-15 years as of April 1, will be held Feb. 2, and 9, downstairs in the Fellowship Hall at Salem Lutheran Church on E. Dayton Street, from 2-4 p.m. Registration forms can be accessed on the Facebook site under West Alexandria Baseball Organization. No registrations will be accepted after March 2.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO is held every Thursday with Early Bird Games starting at 6 p.m. to help out those coming after work. Kid-friendly atmosphere, but all players must be 18 or over. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; no RSVP, just first come first served. We have several progressive games as well, at 25 E. Dayton Street.

Coyote Contest

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Coyote Contest Feb. 7, 8, 9, and 10 on the corner of Preble County Line Road and Germantown Road. Entry fee is $25, due prior to the contest. Weigh-in, from 11a.m.-1p.m., and prize money awarded on Sunday, Feb. 10. Six dog maximum per entry. Contact: Paul Price 5495 Preble County Line Road, Lewisburg, Ohio 45338, or 937-248-1083, pprice5755@gmail.com or Joe Antku 937-901-0794, jajr2752@aol.com.

WACOCA Annual Hymn Sing

The WACOCA Annual Hymn Sing will be hosted by St. John Lutheran Church, Ingomar, Sunday, Feb. 17, beginning at 7 p.m. Come enjoy musical performances and sing along on hymn selections from various community churches. Light refreshments will be served afterward during a time of fellowship at 2139 Enterprise Rd.

Salem Lutheran

Salem Kids, for children age 3 years up through sixth grade, meet every Wednesday, starting with a meal at 6 p.m and program at 6:30 p.m.

Jr. Choir rehearses every Sunday at 10 a.m. upstairs. Catechism meets every Sunday at 9:30 a.m., Middle School Bible Study meets Sunday evenings at 6:30 p.m. and an Adult Midweek Bible Study takes place every Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

We are accepting your unwanted coupons for troops overseas; a basket is located in the church Library. Commissaries accept coupons up to two months expired.

We supply a meal to the Homeless Shelter the fourth Monday of each month.

Salem Haiti Team is accepting donations of new, solid-colored, light-weight hats and visors, with bills, to supply for the Girls Club to decorate during the Haiti Mission trip this year.

Youth for Christ

Youth For Christ, for children in grades 6-12, meets every Wednesday from 6:45-8:30 p.m. for snacks, games and devotions. Churches in West Alexandria sponsor YFC and rotate meetings as follows: the first Wednesday at First Baptist on Ivy Lane, the second Wednesday at Church of the Brethren on Oak Street, the third Wednesday at Community Christian on Dorsey Acres Road and the fourth Wednesday at Salem Lutheran Church on E. Dayton Street. If there is a fifth Wednesday, the location will be announced.