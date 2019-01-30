PC ESC partnering with MHRB

EATON — The Preble County Educational Service Center will be partnering with the Mental Health and Recovery Board to bring courses for students while they are in school. Assistant to the Superintendent Shawn Hoff explained upcoming program during the board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

“I started working with the Mental Health and Recovery Board here in the county. They do a course for parents and students, it is about, for students, why should we try? Why should we participate and do these things in school? I explained to her the population we serve in our classrooms. I told her, I can’t do much for the parent piece, but is there a way we can do the student course in our school setting?” he said.

“She got back to me and said they loved the idea. They basically gave her the charge to make it happen. She shared with me the curriculum that is taught and told me what they would like to do. It is a grant and they would like to pay for our staff to be trained to implement the program. They just need us to identify the staff member or members. They are working through the registration process right now for the training.”

Hoff added, he identified Brent Krumdiack as the staff member who should be involved. Krumdiack agreed and is already thinking of ways to include his service dog Oakley into the process.

In other news, the Preble County Educational Service Center may be partnering with Sylvan Learning to provide ACT Prep classes for the county.

“One of our superintendents brought to our attention, he was contacted by a company to do ACT Prep courses and it was a lot of money. I said, let me do some digging, because I used to work at Sylvan,” Hoff said.

“I met with them last week and hopefully by the end of this week they’re supposed to have me some numbers on what it might look like to have one of their staff members come here, whether it is countywide or by district, to do a Saturday boot camp.

“Or, they asked, do the districts have a staff member they could give the materials to who would do some training with them? They could teach the boot camp in the districts. I don’t know if we have a person, but I told them we could get one or two from the county schools.”

Also during the meeting, Superintendent Mike Gray presented the board with certificates in honor of School Board Recognition Month.

The next ESC Board Meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 5:30 p.m. at the Educational Service Center.

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

