Eaton council holds zoning public hearing

EATON — During the Eaton City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 21, council held a public hearing and first reading of a zoning amendment which would change the zoning district classification of lots located at 828 East Somers Street. If approved, the lots will be changed from R-1B Single Family Residential to R-2 Central Residential District.

Eaton Planning Board voted to make a favorable recommendation on the application during its meeting on Dec. 11, based on the support and approval of the neighbors.

The applicant, Theresa George, hopes to change the property into a duplex she can live in while renting out the other half.

“I bought the property about 15 years ago, have torn down the buildings and maintained the property. I bought an easement off of the city about two or three years ago. It is a half acre lot, or pretty close to it, and I want to build a duplex on it. Currently, it is a single family area. There are several properties in the area that are duplexes,” she said.

“I’m going to build a duplex for the future for me to the point where if I maintain the duplex, either I move into it at one point in my life or I move into it currently and rent the other half. Then I can sell the property that I currently [reside in]. There is nothing on the property now except vacant land. There is no problem, there are fire hydrants, water, electric, gas — everything is there already.”

To be approved the issue will have to have another reading by council.

The Fire and EMS Report for December 2018 shows a combined response of 203 calls; 141 EMS responses, including nine second Medic responses; and 64 fire/rescue responses, including 10 general alarms. They received mutual aid seven times and provided mutual aid two times. This is an average of 6.54 calls per day for the month.

In other business:

•Council approved an ordinance updating the credit card policy for the City of Eaton, in accordance with House Bill 312.

•Council approved a resolution establishing a policy for proper public purpose expenditures of public funds for the City of Eaton.

•Council adopted the final resolution for the ODOT paving project and authorized the City Manager to execute contracts.

•Council rescinded a resolution authorizing the city manager to purchase two vehicles for the police division and further authorized the city manager to purchase two different vehicles for the police division. The City Manager is now authorized to purchase two new Ford Utility Interceptors, each at a price of $31,975.

The next Eaton City Council meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m in the Municipal Building.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

