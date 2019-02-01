Commissioners updated on EMA activity

EATON — Preble County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director David Anderson presented his monthly report during the Preble County Commissioners meeting on Monday, Jan. 28. He shared:

•EMA Mitigation Plans are completed, but he is waiting for the villages to approve the adoption paperwork. That process can take up to a year, but Anderson was instructed not to take that long.

•Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is working on planning its FY2018 Hazmat Exercise.

•LEPC has completed Shelter in Place at Eaton Community Schools and West Elkton Intermediate Schools. Other schools are scheduled.

In other business, commissioners:

•Authorized an expenditure of $35,419.44 for the purchase and installation of emergency lighting and interior safety equipment for three new marked cruisers for the Sheriff’s Department.

•Authorized an expenditure of $9,468.50 for purchase, delivery and installation of a multi-function color copier.

•Authorized an expenditure of $19,367.08 for purchase of planer and sweeper attachments for skid loader for the Engineer.

•Authorized an expenditure of $8,696 for renewal of 86 Microsoft Office 365 License subscriptions for the Sheriff’s Department.

•Approved a letter to all county employees referencing the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988.

•Approved an amendment to a Net Transportation and Title XX Transportation Services Agreement with Universal Transportation Systems to extend services an additional year for $100,000 for JFS.

The Preble County Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Preble County Courthouse unless noted otherwise.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

