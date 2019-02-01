JFS director provides agency update

EATON — According to Preble County Job and Family Services Director Becky Sorrell, there were a total of 29 adoptions in Preble County in 2018.

Normally, there are six to seven adoptions per year, so 2018 was a huge year for adoptions in the county. So far, JFS has not had any failed adoptions.

Sorrell shared the information with the Preble County Commissioners during a meeting on Monday, Jan. 28.

As part of her monthly report, Sorrell noted, Children Services has reduced costs over the last several years and continues to do so.

“In fact, we [have reduced] over $300,000 since 2016. A lot of that has to do with – — which I think is something of note, because we have had such a hard year in 2017 and 2018 with the opioid crisis, and yet we have reduced our placement — the judge facilitating transfers and custody to family members. You can see, in the last six months, we have really reduced our numbers in residential and group homes,” Sorrell said.

“I’m hoping that continues, especially with the new Family First Prevention Services Act that is going into effect in July, which won’t allow us to let kids stay in residential or group home placement for more than 10 days without some special requirements being fulfilled. I think we will continue to reduce kids in residential and group homes. I think this is a big win.”

Sorrell also shared:

•Food stamp numbers have not changed much this month, as there are still approximately 4,000 people receiving food stamps in the county.

•Due to the government shutdown, clients have already received February food stamp benefits and will not see any additional benefits until March.

•JFS will be placing a 0.6 mill levy on the ballot in the fall.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH