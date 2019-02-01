DD board elects officers

EATON — The Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities held its annual organizational meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Eva Howard was elected president of the board, Stephanie Garrett was elected vice president, and Dixie Gabbard was elected secretary. Howard has served on the board since Jan. 1, 2011 and has served as board president since 2014.

Other members of the board include Steve Hurd, Allie Shafer, Lisa Hoying, and Jodi Long.

The board meets the third Tuesday of every month (except July and December) at 6 p.m. at the Preble County Board of DD, 200 Eaton-Lewisburg Road, Eaton. The meetings are open to the public.

The Preble County Board of DD serves almost 400 individuals with developmental disabilities and has been serving our community for over 50 years. Our programs focus on helping people, through our person centered planning process, receive services in job training, build social skills, and to set and achieve goals. This approach benefits the community as a whole by creating good citizens and a skilled workforce. We offer a variety of programs including in-home care, community housing, early intervention for children, an array of adult service options from habilitation to job training, and more.

