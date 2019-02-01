TCN Superintendent discusses school closing decisions

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North Local School District has used four of its five allowed calamity days.

However, during the TCN Board of Education meeting on Monday, Jan. 28, Superintendent Bill Derringer said this will not affect whether he cancels school or not. If the weather calls for a cancellation, school will be canceled, as the safety of the students is his first priority.

“We used four days and the thing I want to highlight is, I want to assure each and every one of you that the decision on whether we keep school open or closed — it is going to be 100 percent for the safety of our students and staff. It is not going to be swayed by ‘using too many days,’ or ‘now we have to make up days,’ or anything of the sort,” Derringer said.

“If the weather is bad, if we have horrible roads here in the future, we are going to do what we need to do. It is not about using five calamity days and then you don’t miss any days after that.”

Due to that weather, History Day was postponed for weeks. Fifth through eighth grade Principal Joe Hoelzle shared, they were finally able to hold the makeup date for the event. This year, they allowed eighth graders to participate as well as sixth and seventh grade. Of those who participated, 74 qualified to advance to the district competition.

It is the most students the school has ever had to advance.

During his report, K-4 Principal Joe Finkbine said he was impressed by his teachers for the comments they continue to give students and their parents. He explained, he has talked to them in the past about the value of sharing comments on the students’ strengths and weaknesses. Now, the teachers type individual comments about every single student, giving parents a good look at how their student is doing in the classroom.

“I’m so impressed with what teachers are doing to make a positive impact, and the relationship that helps us make on the school point to the parent point, to be able to say, when we do call, that we’re having this issue and we have the parent’s support because they know we have teachers who care about their kids,” Finkbine said.

Superintendent Derringer honored the board for School Board Recognition Month.

“We would like to thank you for everything you do for the students, staff, and community as a whole. I’ve told you this before, we are blessed to have the board we have. There are some places it is not that way and I appreciate the support that you give us,” Derringer said.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

