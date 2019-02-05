PC jail to update systems

EATON — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office will be upgrading its jail control systems this year.

Sheriff Mike Simpson attended the Preble County Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 30, to share quotes he had received from Security Automation Systems, Inc. (SAS) to complete the work. He was joined by SAS President Ryan Tomlinson.

The quotes received are to replace the door controls and intercom systems at the jail, as part of the PCSO’s Capital Plan for 2019. According to Simpson, SAS has worked with various jails in the State of Ohio doing similar work.

“The systems that are there now are original systems, so the systems are 25 years old. The company that put the system in contact has been bought and sold. Unfortunately, the equipment that they provided, they manufactured themselves so it is all proprietary,” Tomlinson said.

“The system controls the doors, the intercoms, there is a separate video system, and it also controls utilities. We came in, did an evaluation, and our proposal includes a complete upgrade of all systems: the doors and intercoms, including a small access control system for a few doors up front. We’re going to interface with the existing video system that is already in place.

“Part also of this work is going through the existing locks in the jail. They are quite a bit in need of some service, probably some spare parts, so that is going to be part of this as well. All of the equipment that we quote in this proposal is off the shelf, non-proprietary hardware. We are not a manufacturer, we’re a systems integrator.”

They will also be putting in four new control stations, an audio recording system at the intercoms, and an audit trail system.

According to Tomlinson, they will be utilizing the most popular software package on the market.

The proposal is “turnkey,” which means it includes all demolition, removal of existing equipment, installation, termination, training, and testing. Tomlinson added, the entire project should take six to eight months start to finish.

According to Tomlinson, the project should be implemented by the end of 2019.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

