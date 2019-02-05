District library releases activity schedule

Repeating/Special Programs

Maker Space Open Hours

Maker Space Open Hours: Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The Maker Space is a room full of new technology with open access to all ages. All equipment and assistance is free. Bring your own consumables, such as fabric and paper. Some materials can be purchased for a fee. Other dates and times available by appointment. Ask questions, or make an appointment by contacting youthservices@preblelibrary.org or calling 937-456-5478.

Monthly Teen Harry Potter Alliance – A Very Potter Valentine’s Day

Feb. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Preble County Potterwatch is hosting its first ever recruitment event! Join us for an hour of Harry Potter themed fun! This program will include snacks, crafts, and activities all based around the wizarding world. (Harry Potter Yoga starts at 7 p.m.!) We will have raffle prizes, Harry Potter Valentines, trivia, and plenty more! Bring a couple of friends for a night of fun, and learn about our chapter of the Harry Potter Alliance. This event is targeted to anyone in grades 6-12, and is free!

LEGO Club (school-age children)

Our LEGO Club meets on the last Monday of the month at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: come in and build, complete challenges, and just have fun! Children can build with the library’s LEGO collection. If you bring LEGOs from home to build with, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Unity – Monthly Teen Group

Feb. 18, at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: join us for the new LGBTQ+ teen group… Unity! This meeting is a safe space, open to local teens (including allies!) in grades 6-12. Join us for open discussion, as well as resources and information. The group will build objectives and goals, meeting agendas, future programming ideas, and more! Let your voice be heard on the future of inclusive programming in Preble County! For more information, contact youthservices@preblelibrary.org.

Creative Writers’ Group

Meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.

Book a Librarian

Every Wednesday (by appointment) from 1-4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help with tablets/e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email prebleref@preblelibrary.org, or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment!

Winter Reading Program (West Alexandria)

Do you enjoy our Summer Reading Program? If so, join us for our first annual Winter Reading Program at the West Alexandria Library! We will have reading, crafts, challenges, trivia and more. Open to all ages.

Teens – Water Color

Teens in grades 6-12 are welcome to join us for water color painting! Just bring your creativity…we’ll provide the paint, paper, and brushes! *Please register for this program in advance at your branch.

• West Alexandria Branch: Feb. 13, at 3 p.m.

• West Elkton Branch: Feb. 21, at 3:30 p.m.

Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program. Snacks and prizes provided.

•Feb. 12: Super Mario Party

• Feb. 19: Animation Club

• Feb. 26: Battleship

Tweens – Tech

Video games, VR, and some VERY cool kits! Ages 8-12 are welcome to join us for a chance to test some tech from their library system. *Please register for this program in advance at your branch.

• West Alexandria Branch: Feb. 13, at 4 p.m.

• West Elkton Branch: Feb. 21, at 4:30 p.m.

Kids/Family Programs

Spring Storytime Registration Begins

The Eaton Branch of the Preble County District Library began registration for the spring session of storytimes on Feb. 1. The spring session will run from March 6, to April 11. There are seven PCDL branches and program schedules vary, so residents are advised to call their local branch, or check the event calendar, to see what programs are being offered. Call the Eaton library at 456-4331 or email at youthservices@preblelibrary.org with any questions.

Mother Goose Baby/Toddler Storytime (ages birth to 3 years) – Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10:30 AM. 30-minute class.

Library Mice Preschool Storytime (3 years to kindergarten). Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. and Thursday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. 45-minute class.

After School Crew (ages 6 to 12 years) — Thursday afternoons at 4:45 p.m. 1 hour class

Craft and Storytime

Each Monday in February at 5 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: kids, join us at the library for a story and some crafting FUN afterwards!

Snow Buddies Storytime

Each Wednesday in February at 1 p.m. at the West Alexandria Branch: bring your snow buddy to the library and enjoy a story, craft and snacks with Miss Kathy.

Weekly Craft – West Elkton Library

Feb. 7, at 4 p.m. – Heart Peacock Craft: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a cute peacock decoration made of hearts! It makes a great gift for somebody you love!

Feb. 14, at 4 p.m. – Celtic Heart Knot: Need something unique for Valentine’s Day, or just love simple crafts? Come learn how to make Celtic Heart knots at the West Elkton Library!

Feb. 20, at 4 p.m. – No-Sew Heart Pillow: Cuddle up with your very own handmade heart-shaped pillow! No sewing involved, all supplies provided.

Feb. 28, at 4 p.m. – Glass Gem Snowflake: Put some sparkle and shimmer back into late winter with a glass gem snowflake!

Tween-tivities: Vlogging

Feb. 13, at 4:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: You’ve probably seen YouTube celebrities giving video blogs online… now it’s your chance to try! This will be the first episode of our new library vlog Library, Camera, Action! Participants will get a chance to pick their own topic to discuss on the show. They will also get to help write, film, and edit the final piece. The finished work of Library, Camera, Action! will be available on our library YouTube page following the event. — This is an open program for ages 8-12. All tweens MUST have a signed Photo Release form before participating in the program. These will be available to parents at the start of the program, or at the front desk by request prior to the program date.

Homeschool Hour – Polar Regions

Feb. 23, at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Let’s learn about the Amazing Arctic (and the Awesome Antarctic) as we discuss our Polar Regions! These areas are home to whole assortment of cold-dwelling creatures, as well as phenomena like drifting sea ice, and the northern lights. *This program is open to all home educated children. Please register in advance.

Book & Bake Sale – Camden Library

Shop for DVDs, books, magazines, and more for all ages! After you’ve found some interesting titles, perooze the bake sale and find some sweet treats. The sales will be held during library open hours Feb. 11-16

Book Sale – Eaton Library

Get to the Eaton Branch Library early for the best selection of fiction, nonfiction, young adult, and children’s books during the February Book Sale! The sale will run from Feb. 16-March 2 at the Eaton Library at 301 N. Barron St. There are no set prices. All sales are through donation only. Grab what you want and give as much as you can. All funds raised support the Eaton Library.

Teens (grades 6-12)

Teen Book Club – The Girl at Midnight

Sign up in advance to receive a free copy of the book to read before the program! Teen Book Club takes place once a month, with a meeting to discuss a selected YA book. Ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Registration is open monthly, and only applies to that specific session. Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. This program is available for grades 6-12, but YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

Adults

Tax Season – Free Prints

The Preble County District Library is offering free printing (up to 20 pages) for tax forms. Stop in at one of our seven branches if you need a tax form printed.

Adult Craft: Button Doll

Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join us to make an adorable doll out of buttons, wire, and wooden beads! All supplies provided.