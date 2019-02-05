News briefs

Fund’s board to meet

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Peace Officer Dependents Fund Board will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. The meeting will be held at Eaton Fire Station #2, 397 West Lexington Road, in Eaton and is open to the public.

BOE special meeting

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a special meeting on Thursday, Feb. 7, at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton. The purpose of the meeting is to amend the office’s records retention schedule (RC-2) and discuss office space for the Board of Elections and the purchase of new voting equipment for November 2019.

Preble County Friends of 4-H

The Preble County Friends of 4-H will have their annual meeting on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at the 4-H Extension Office.

TVS Board of Education schedule set

For 2019, the Twin Valley Community Local School District Board of Education will hold its regular board meetings on the following dates at 6 p.m. in the Media Center at Twin Valley Community Local Schools, 100 Education Drive, West Alexandria. Monday, Feb. 25, Monday, March 18, Monday, April 22, Tuesday, May 28, Monday, June 24, Monday, July 22, Monday, Aug. 26, Monday, Sept. 23, Monday, Oct. 28, and Monday, Dec. 2.

MHRB meeting

The Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board will be holding their board meeting on Monday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, located at 225 N. Barron Street in Eaton.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.

Camden book available

The Camden Archives still has copies of the “Camden, Ohio Bicentennial 1818-2018” book available for $20. The Restaurant-Hotels book is almost sold out. All proceeds from the sale of both books go to the Archives. The books can be purchased at the Camden Village Office, the Camden Library and at the Archives.