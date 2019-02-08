PCAA wraps up Eagles Point collaboration

EATON — The Preble County Art Association recently announced it has wrapped up an exciting years-long collaboration with Eagles Point which brings community and art together.

The expansive project was supported by Home is the Foundation (HIT) and by Ohio Capitol Improvement Corporation. This project included three elements; a mosaic outdoor space and pocket garden at the Bistro at Eagles Point, an expansive art, community, food, activity mural, and art at Eagles Point Residences.

First, beginning in 2017, an outdoor space at the Bistro at Eagles Point was created. PCAA’s RISE program for local youth worked under mosaic artist, Peggy Shunning to create a vibrant outdoor seating space for Bistro patrons. The space includes a mosaic tiled bench and planters along with a pocket garden for herbs.

The RISE program was also responsible for part two of this collaboration. An 80-foot mural connecting Eagles Point to the Star Theater was completed in the spring of 2018. RISE participants painted this artist designed mural which depicts elements of community, nutrition, fitness, and the arts.

Finally, PCAA commissioned four local artists to create works designed for the Residences at Eagles Point. PCAA partnered with HIT to learn what the concept of “home” meant to the residents of the apartments. Artists, Robert Coveney, Peggy Shunning, Caitlin Cartwright, and David Maynard were selected to create a total of twelve pieces reflecting this theme. This portion of the project was completed in January of 2019 and art is now on display throughout residential common areas.

PCAA is proud to find new ways to bring arts and the community together in Preble County and proud to continually form partnerships to further this mission, officials said in a press release.

The expansive project at Eagles Point was supported by Home is the Foundation (HIT) and by Ohio Capitol Improvement Corporation. This project included three elements; a mosaic outdoor space and pocket garden at the Bistro at Eagles Point, an expansive art, community, food, activity mural, and art at Eagles Point Residences. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/02/web1_Community-Report00446-1-.jpg The expansive project at Eagles Point was supported by Home is the Foundation (HIT) and by Ohio Capitol Improvement Corporation. This project included three elements; a mosaic outdoor space and pocket garden at the Bistro at Eagles Point, an expansive art, community, food, activity mural, and art at Eagles Point Residences.