TVS Cheerleaders to compete at Nationals

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South Cheerleaders qualified for UCA Nationals back in the fall of 2018. The team will be leaving on Friday, Feb. 8, where it will compete on Sunday, Feb. 10. The competition will be at ESPN Worldwide Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Live streaming can be followed on Varsity TV at varsity.com. Live streaming begins at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. The team will perform at roughly 12:30 p.m. in semi-finals with hopes of advancing to finals where the team will perform again.

“So proud of our team and their hard work and determination. This is the first time in school history a cheer team has traveled/competed at the National Level,” Coach Chelsea Sorrell said.

The girls also qualified on Sunday, Feb. 3 at Miamisburg High School for State in both cheer and dance divisions. State will take place Saturday, March 2 in Dublin and Sunday, March 10 at The Ohio State University.

“We have high hopes of defending our title as Division V State Runner-Ups in the cheer/chant division and going for the gold! First place,” Sorrell said.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

