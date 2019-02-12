District library activities announced

Kids/Family Programs

Spring Storytime Registration Begins

The Eaton Branch of the Preble County District Library will begin registration for the spring session of storytimes on February 1st at 9 AM. The spring session will run from March 6, to April 11. There are seven PCDL branches and program schedules vary, so residents are advised to call their local branch, or check the event calendar, to see what programs are being offered. Call the Eaton library at 456-4331 or email at youthservices@preblelibrary.org with any questions.

Mother Goose Baby/Toddler Storytime (ages birth to 3 years) – Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. 30-minute class.

Library Mice Preschool Storytime (3 years to kindergarten). Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. and Thursday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. 45-minute class.

After School Crew (ages 6 to 12 years) – Thursday afternoons at 4:45 p.m.; 1 hour class.

Craft and Storytime

Each Monday in Feb. at 5 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: kids, join us at the library for a story and some crafting fun afterwards!

Snow Buddies Storytime

Each Wednesday in Feb. at 1 p.m. at the West Alexandria Branch: bring your snow buddy to the library and enjoy a story, craft and snacks with Miss Kathy.

Weekly Craft – West Elkton Library

Feb. 14, at 4 p.m. – Celtic Heart Knot: Need something unique for Valentine’s Day, or just love simple crafts? Come learn how to make Celtic Heart knots at the West Elkton Library!

Feb. 20, at 4 p.m. – No-Sew Heart Pillow: Cuddle up with your very own handmade heart-shaped pillow! No sewing involved, all supplies provided.

Feb. 28, at 4 p.m. – Glass Gem Snowflake: Put some sparkle and shimmer back into late winter with a glass gem snowflake!

Tweens – Tech

Video games, VR, and some very cool kits! Ages 8-12 are welcome to join us for a chance to test some tech from their library system. *Please register for this program in advance at your branch.

West Alexandria Branch: Feb. 13, at 4 p.m.

West Elkton Branch: Feb. 21, at 4:30 p.m.

New Paris Branch: March 4, at 4:30 p.m.

Camden Branch: March 6, at 5 p.m.

Tween-tivities: Vlogging

Feb. 13, at 4:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: You’ve probably seen YouTube celebrities giving video blogs online… now it’s your chance to try! This will be the first episode of our new library vlog Library, Camera, Action! Participants will get a chance to pick their own topic to discuss on the show. They will also get to help write, film, and edit the final piece. The finished work of Library, Camera, Action! will be available on our library YouTube page following the event. — This is an open program for ages 8-12. All tweens MUST have a signed Photo Release form before participating in the program. These will be available to parents at the start of the program, or at the front desk by request prior to the program date.

Book & Bake Sale – Camden Library

Shop for DVDs, books, magazines, and more for all ages! After you’ve found some interesting titles, perooze the bake sale and find some sweet treats. The sales will be held during library open hours through Feb. 16.

Book Sale – Eaton Library

Get to the Eaton Branch Library early for the best selection of fiction, nonfiction, young adult, and children’s books during the February Book Sale! The sale will run from Feb. 16 to March 2, at the Eaton Library at 301 N. Barron St. There are no set prices. All sales are through donation only. Grab what you want and give as much as you can. All funds raised support the Eaton Library.

February Homeschool Hour – Foam Stamping

Feb. 20, at 3 p.m. and Feb. 27, at 3:30 p.m.: This art program will let homeschool students create their own foam stamps for print making! Learn about stamping in art, and experiment with a few techniques to create your very own, one-of-a-kind work of art. Homeschool programs open to all ages of home-educated students. *Please register in advance*

March Homeschool Hour – Taking Flight

March 20, at 3 p.m. and March 27, at 3:30 p.m.: It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… something in the air! Join us to learn about air travel… from bats to biplanes, and doves to drones. *Please register in advance*

Teens (grades 6-12)

Teen Book Club – Hidden by Helen Frost

Sign up in advance to receive a free copy of the book to read before the program! Teen Book Club takes place once a month, with a meeting to discuss a selected YA book. Ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Registration is open monthly, and only applies to that specific session. Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. This program is available for grades 6-12, but YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program. Snacks and prizes provided.

• Feb. 19: Animation Club

• Feb. 26: Battleship

• March 5: Write On!

• March 12: Lego Building

• March 19: Read In

• March 26: Donut Decorating

Teens – Water Color

Teens in grades 6-12 are welcome to join us for water color painting! Just bring your creativity…we’ll provide the paint, paper, and brushes! *Please register for this program in advance at your branch.

• West Alexandria Branch: Feb. 13, at 3 p.m.

• West Elkton Branch: Feb. 21, at 3:30 p.m.

• New Paris Branch: March 4, at 5:30 p.m.

• Camden Branch: March 6, at 6 p.m.

Adults

Tax Season – Free Prints

The Preble County District Library is offering free printing (up to 20 pages) for tax forms. Stop in at one of our seven branches if you need a tax form printed.

Adult Craft: Scrap Wood Frames

Feb. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: join us at the library as we create scrap wood frames. Attach pictures with twine to a block of wood and embellish with burlap, felt, buttons and other crafty items. Registration is required.