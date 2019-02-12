West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Rob Whitworth, Steve Crowe, Joe Sowder, Debbie Boerner, Adam Anslinger, Robert Worley, Glenn Reece, Wilson Hitchcock, Sherri Shaffer, Russell Pheanis, Brenda Ross, John Eby, Kathy Hickman, Dana Smith, Sherry Hurst, Melvin Green, Martin Hale, Gary Sink, Bruce Baker, Joyce Griffith, Linda Wick, Neil Wick, Joe Bruce, Conner Napier, Heather Clymer, Kelly Studebaker, Bethany Magrace Landwehr, John Warrick, Karen Studebaker, Tim Laughlin, Patrick Papczun, Lydia Mershon, Julia Jones, Melissa Gallman, Mackenzie Turpin, Emily Mershon, Jess Ehler, Jim MacFadyen

Anniversaries this week: Steve and Paige Naudascher

Foodbank

The West Alexandria Foodbank served 46 families during January. This includes 18 seniors, 86 adults, 49 children and totals 153 individuals. Items needed for the Foodbank include: Mac and cheese, spaghetti and sauce, saltine crackers, oatmeal, shampoo, conditioner and instant potatoes. Also needed are gently used sheets and blankets.

American Legion

Ladies Night and Euchre is every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle.

The Fun Bunch meets Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. for music and dancing.

Rock the Jukebox Friday, Feb. 15, from 8-11 p.m.

A Valentine’s Dance will take place Saturday, Feb. 16 from 8p.m. to midnight, featuring Flat Out Band and a 50/50 raffle. Admission ticket is $10 per person, available in the Canteen.

The next SAL All-you-can-eat Breakfast is Sunday, March 3, from 8-11 a.m.

Rueben sandwiches, green pickled eggs and more are available in the Canteen on Sunday, March 17, from 1 p.m. until gone at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 S.

Smoked Chicken or BBQ Pork Chop Dinners

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is selling Smoked Chicken or BBQ Pork Chop Dinners on Sunday, March 17, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 73 N. Main Street. All funds raised will be used to pay for toys purchased for Santa Villa and the July 4 fireworks. Food prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs. Half a smoked chicken with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $7. A 3/4lb. smoked pork chop with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $8. Orders need to be placed by March 11 to ensure a dinner. We do make a few extra meals but they are sold on a first come first served basis. Orders may be phoned-in to Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 or on Facebook by messaging West Alexandria Celebration Committee with your order, name and phone number.

S&S P&P 4-H Club

Spic’n Span Pots’n Pans 4-H Club, established in 1970, invites your child to join them every Monday at 4 p.m. in the Salem Lutheran Fellowship Hall, 70 E. Dayton St. 4-H members must be at least 8 years old or in the third grade to compete in the Junior Fair. All fair project registrations must be turned in by the end of March. Meetings consist of 4-H business, working on fair projects, snacks and games. We cover domestic, animal, and miscellaneous projects. We complete several community projects throughout the year. Contact Founder and Head Advisor, Carol Lunsford, for additional information at 937-839-4085.

WACOCA Annual Hymn Sing

The WACOCA Annual Hymn Sing will be hosted by St. John Lutheran Church, Ingomar, Sunday, Feb. 17, beginning at 7 p.m. Come enjoy musical performances and sing along on hymn selections from various community churches. Light refreshments will be served afterward during a time of fellowship, located at 2139 Enterprise Rd.

Church of the Brethren

Free Community Meals are the first Wednesday of every month, next on March 6, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Church of the Brethren, 22 East Oak St. West Alexandria.