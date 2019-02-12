Are you ready to live a healthier life?

EATON — One in two Americans have at least one chronic disease — those conditions that are treated and managed, but not often cured. Chronic disease takes an enormous toll on peoples’ lives, but fortunately there are ways to manage symptoms and maintain active and fulfilling lives. The Area Agency on Aging and Preble County Council on Aging urge individuals to start down their own path to better health by attending Healthy U, where one will learn skills and coping strategies needed to manage one’s symptoms and live a healthier life.

Healthy U is an interactive, small group workshop that has been proven to improve quality of life and reduce health care expenses by increasing self-confidence and providing new skills so that participants can better manage their symptoms and feel healthier. Instead of focusing on any one disease, participants explore new ways to address challenges common to anyone with a long-term health problem.

The program focuses on common problems like chronic pain, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, and communicating with doctors and family about one’s illness. Participants develop skills and coping strategies to manage their symptoms through action planning, interactive learning, problem-solving, decision-making, and social support.

The series of six weekly workshops will be held at the Preble County Council on Aging, 800 East St. Clair Street in Eaton, on Tuesdays, March 26 through April 30, from 9:30 am to noon. Space is limited and advance registration is required by calling Holly Steele or Stacey Fullmer at 937-456-4947, or send an email to hsteele@prebleseniorcenter.org or sfullmer@prebleseniorcenter.org.

