Senior edition

EATON — Art Lab: We are painting a delightful dandelion canvas (8×8) painting. No painting experience necessary, art supplies and instruction provided by the Preble County Visual Art Center. Class is Wednesday, Feb. 20 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Cost is $10. Call the senior center to reserve your spot, 937-456-4947

Wine & Design: A fun night out, painting! You don’t have to be an artist to have fun painting an adorable owl painting (16×20) canvas. All art supplies and instruction is provided by the Preble County Visual Art Center. We will have wine and snacks on hand to share, sponsored by Vancrest. Wednesday, March 6 at 6 p.m., $35 senior center members, $50 non-senior center member. Reservations a must by calling 937-456-4947

Movie: We show a movie at the senior activities center the fourth Friday of each month. The movie for Feb. 22, is “What They Had” a 2018 movie. Show up, eat popcorn, and enjoy.

We are closed on Monday, Feb. 18 in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Tech Support: Eaton Computer will be here the last Friday of each month teaching seniors about their technology. The topic for Friday, Feb. 22, is ‘Connecting to the internet and wifi,’ call to pre-register. Class begins at 10 a.m. at the Senior Activities Center.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren: Are you tired, worn out, and would appreciate a kind ear, friendly heart, and support for your grandparenting? Join us on Friday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.

Moving Forward: Do you sometimes feel lost in your grief? Are you overwhelmed with feelings of sadness and negative thoughts or emotions? If you answered ‘yes’ to any of these questions, join us for a session discussing grief and healing with State of the Heart Hospice on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at the senior activities center.

Tax Prep Services: An AARP, IRS Certified, Tax Preparer will be at the senior activities center to offer free tax preparation. You must call to make an appointment at 937-456-4947, no walk-ins.

Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop: Learn to better self-manage your health. Topics will include, strategies to deal with stress, fatigue, pain, weight management, and depression. Using physical activity to maintain and improve strength, flexibility, and endurance. Appropriate use of medications, and communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals. This class is a 6 week long class beginning March 26. Each class runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Space is limited, call to reserve your spot, 937-456-4947. There is no charge to attend this workshop.

The Garst Museum: The National Annie Oakley Center houses an extensive exhibit dedicated to the sharpshooter, Annie Oakley. Other exhibits focus on Native American history, the Treaty of Greeneville, and broadcast journalism pioneer and nearby Woodington native, Lowell Thomas. Join us on this trip to Greeneville and learn more on Tuesday, April 9. Sign up soon, space is limited.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Houston Astros: We invite you to join us on a motor coach trip to the Great American Ball Park. Join us for this day game on Wednesday, June 19, call to reserve your spot.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.