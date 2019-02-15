TVS FFA holds Ag Ball tournament

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Twin Valley South Miami Valley Career Technical Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter held its second annual basketball tournament on Saturday, Feb. 9.

Seven different schools competed for the coveted “Ag Ball” trophy.

For junior varsity: Talawanda placed first, Eaton second, and Brookville third.

For varsity: Ross placed first, Talawanda second, and Covington third.

According to TVS MVCTC FFA Advisor Alison Derringer, the students had an interest in Ag Ball from competing at other schools and thought it would be a good opportunity to raise money for the chapter.

“We started it last year, because we wanted a good fundraiser to raise money for senior scholarships and leadership conference. This was something the kids really enjoyed doing, so we decided to start our own. We raised around $500 last year, so we are hoping to increase that by a little more than half or double that,” she said.

“Our students really enjoy FFA Basketball, we’ve played at the National Trail and Preble Shawnee tournaments. It is something fun for them to do to get active and be healthy, as well as to raise money for a good cause.”

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

