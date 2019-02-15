Eaton BOE discusses calamity days

EATON — Eaton Community Schools has used seven calamity days and has recently used a second “E-day.”

During the ECS Board of Education meeting on Monday, Feb. 11, Superintendent Jeff Parker shared, the district has one more E-day to use, before days will need to be made up. However, he does not currently plan on adding make-up days during spring break.

“In all likelihood, if we were to miss two more days, we’re looking at Friday, March 29, which is currently a Professional Development day. We will probably use that as our first make-up day. Beyond that, we will add it on to the end of the school year,” Parker said.

“I don’t have any desire to use spring break as make up. We run into a lot of issues with staff and plans. Even if you told staff not to make plans, some will and parents will make plans. If something happens and we get another big storm, I prefer not to use spring break. If we get another big storm, we will revisit that.”

Parker also took time to thank the district’s bus drivers for their work and dedication through the extreme weather of the past several weeks.

Board member Terry Parks presented his annual Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) report. He shared, there are three new satellite programs coming to the area: a STEM program at Preble Shawnee, a STEM program at Vandalia-Butler, and an Ag program at Huber Heights. There will also be an expansion to the Northmont Program by adding 7th grade students.

Parks added, 1,267 sophomores have applied for entry to the Junior class at MVCTC. Last month’s total was 1,038.

“The new building design phase is in its final stages. Updated plans will be shared with the board at the March meeting. Breaking ground on the parking lots and building pads is scheduled for mid-May. The exterior walls on the north and south ends of the building will be started in September,” Parks said. “I believe Dr. Nick Weldy has said we’re about a year above schedule.”

In other business:

•The board approved a resolution authorizing the sale of real property, authorizing the superintendent and treasurer to advertise and conduct an auction of said real property, and, if necessary, a subsequent private sale for said real property in compliance with all requirement related thereto. The property in question is three acres located at 351 Park Avenue in Eaton.

•The board approved an agreement with the Preble County Board of County Commissioners on behalf of the Preble County T.A.S.C. for the Provision of Urinalysis Services.

•The board approved a contract with JT’s Lawn and Spraying LLC for mowing, edging and trimming at all sites, per bid specifications, at a cost of $47,400, and for weed control, fertilization, disease control, bed maintenance, and mulching for all sites, per bid specifications, at a cost of $46,900. Services will run for two mowing seasons from March 20, 2019 through Nov. 20, 2020.

•The board approved an agreement with Garland/DBS, Inc. for roofing material and services for Hollingsworth-East Elementary with a Cold 30-year option with Maxim Roofing Company.

•The board approved agreements with MSD for removal and reinstallation of the air handling units and the removal of solar panels at East Elementary, in conjunction with the roof project.

The next Eaton Community Schools Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, March 11, at 6 p.m. at Hollingsworth-East Elementary.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH