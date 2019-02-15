NT MVCTC FFA receives gold ratings on officer books

NEW PARIS — Every FFA chapter officer plays an important role for his or her chapter.

The reporter, secretary, and the treasurer are in charge of completing an “Officer Book.” Each book has its own guidelines which need to be fulfilled.

Once completed the books are sent to evaluation and scored Gold, Silver, Bronze and Honorable Mention.

The National MVCTC FFA chapter congratulates Abbey Rodefer for receiving a perfect score and a Gold-rated treasurer’s book, Cheyenne Gillette for receiving a perfect score and a Gold-rated reporter’s book, and Mark Armstrong for receiving a perfect score and a Gold-rated secretary’s book.

These three officers will be recognized in May at the Ohio FFA State Convention.