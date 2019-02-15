Drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest

WEST MANCHESTER — A search warrant issued as a result of an on-going drug trafficking investigation led to the arrest of a West Manchester man earlier this month.

William D. Dawson, 20, was charged in Eaton Municipal Court on Thursday, Feb. 7, with crimes including two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, both second-degree felonies; aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

According to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson, the PCSO executed a search warrant on Feb. 1, at 220 East Orchard Street, Apt. B, in West Manchester. The search warrant was the result of an on-going investigation into trafficking in drugs.

During the execution of the warrant, deputies located and seized approximately 46 grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately three grams of cocaine.

Additionally, deputies located items used in the trafficking of drugs, according to Simpson.

On Feb. 7, deputies formally charged the resident of the apartment, Dawson.

Dawson was arrested on Feb. 1, in Butler County, on drug-related charges. He was released and was transported to the Preble County Jail on the local charges on Feb. 8.

Dawson currently has four felony cases pending in Preble County Common Pleas Court, occurring from June to December 2018, and the recent felony case in Butler County, according to Simpson.

Bond in the case has been set at $100,000 cash/surety by Eaton Municipal Court.

“This is the second arrest by the Sheriff’s Office since Jan. 11 involving suspects who are believed to be trafficking drugs in Preble County. We will continue to focus our efforts on these street level dealers,” Simpson said.

