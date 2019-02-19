‘Good Folk’ introduced for 2019 BAGF event

EATON — For the fifth consecutive year, The Preble County Art Association is presenting Bad Art, Good Folk, an annual fundraiser to support art in Preble County.

The fundraiser features local celebrities competing to win the most votes from now until April. Each “Good Folk” is creating a piece of art to be auctioned at the culminating event on April 27, sponsored by Prograde Excavation and Demolition.

The 2019 cast includes; Chelsea Sorrell (Prodigy Salon), Dan Schmidt (Catron’s Glass and Farmer), Elizabeth O’Hair (Sommerville Bank), Eric Norton (Bullen Ultrasonics), Jeff Sewert (Village of Lewisburg), John Liddy (Timken Steel), Laura Thomas (Wares Chapel UMC), Michelle Buckley (Prograde & wonder-mom), and Tim Ogle (Preble Home Health).

The 2019 cast is looking for support from the entire community to raise contributions for the PCAA. Votes cost $1 each and an unlimited amount can be cast. Voting for Good Folk can be done online at www.preblearts.org or in person at the Visual Art Center, 601 Hillcrest Dr. in Eaton. All votes are tax deductible donations and support the PCAA. The funds raised by this event make art opportunities available and accessible to the community.

The PCAA has been serving the community since 1990 by offering gallery exhibits, interactive education experiences and programs that integrate art into the community. In addition to these services, we have a strong focus on strengthening the community through art experiences.

The PCAA has loyal dedication to youths, seniors and those that are differently-abled. The PCAA offers Youth for a Creative Community, a program for youth to learn skills, teamwork and collaboration while they make art for the public. In addition, the program RISE: Respect, Integrity, Spirit and Experience focuses on teens in need of guidance and direction. RISE offers a mentoring experience that fosters pride for themselves and the community by having them actively participate in the creative process while learning life skills, responsibility, team-work and community development. We are proud to works with Your Happy Place, and the Preble County Senior Center, to provide affordable art activities to their clients.

Want to attend the auction? Ticket information will become available in March. More information about this event and all other PCAA programs and activities can be found at www.preblearts.org.

