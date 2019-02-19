Senior Edition: What Does Love Mean to You?

EATON — According to Wikipedia, love encompasses a variety of strong and positive emotional and mental states ranging from the most sublime virtue or good habit, the deepest interpersonal affection to the simplest pleasure. According to the Bible there are four forms of love. The Greek words are Eros, Storge, Philia, and Agape, these are characterized by romantic love, family love, brotherly love and God’s Divine Love.

I asked a few of our members, both online and in person what love means to them, and their replies varied from family (children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren) and friends, which are both an example of storge and possibly philia, to “When you put someone before yourself. What can I do today to make this person’s day better?”

One of the most loving gestures I witnessed this week was receiving nearly 150 ceramic hearts, beautiful in color and style from the Preble County Visual Arts Center. Every heart had a tag with the name and age of who made it, and some tags even had handmade colored pictures on them. My heart swelled with love in seeing these sweet little hands making these beautiful, colorful hearts for our senior citizens. The hearts went to our Home Delivered Meal (HDM) seniors who often don’t see or even talk to anyone for days other than our drivers. It made their day to receive these unexpected hearts from community kids.

Troop 30060 also added to the love received from the community. They gave us hand colored pictures wishing ‘Happy Valentine’s Day and Hugs and Kisses.’ These pictures also brought so many smiles to so many seniors.

As we all move through and possibly even long for different kinds of love, I believe that our seniors got a big dose of Agape Love this week. Agape love is selfless, sacrificial, unconditional love, “the highest form of love, charity” and “the love of God for man and of man for God.” Agape is not to be confused with philia which is brotherly love, as it embraces a universal, unconditional love that transcends and persist regardless of circumstances. Thank you to our community, who consistently share your love with us and our seniors. A big Thank you to the Preble County Visual Arts Center and Troop 30060 and ALL the little hands and big hearts that contributed to sharing the love!

Reference: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Love

To stay up to date on all of our activities, trips and senior news sign up to receive our bi-monthly newsletter the “Senior Scene.” Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter which features all our latest news and activities, additional benefits are discounts on trips and select activities. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org.

Troop 30060 added to the love received from the community. They gave the Senior Center hand colored pictures wishing “Happy Valentine’s Day and Hugs and Kisses.” These pictures also brought so many smiles to many seniors. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/02/web1_gifts-1-.jpg Troop 30060 added to the love received from the community. They gave the Senior Center hand colored pictures wishing “Happy Valentine’s Day and Hugs and Kisses.” These pictures also brought so many smiles to many seniors. Submitted 150 ceramic hearts, beautiful in color and style came from the Preble County Visual Arts Center. Every heart had a tag with the name and age of who made it, and some tags even had handmade colored pictures on them. Pictured, Lewis Sparrow says “thank you.” https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/02/web1_Lewis-Sparrow-1-.jpg 150 ceramic hearts, beautiful in color and style came from the Preble County Visual Arts Center. Every heart had a tag with the name and age of who made it, and some tags even had handmade colored pictures on them. Pictured, Lewis Sparrow says “thank you.” Submitted The hearts went to Home Delivered Meal (HDM) seniors who often don’t see or even talk to anyone for days other than the drivers. It made their days to receive these unexpected hearts from community kids. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/02/web1_Lunch-Ladies-1-.jpg The hearts went to Home Delivered Meal (HDM) seniors who often don’t see or even talk to anyone for days other than the drivers. It made their days to receive these unexpected hearts from community kids. Submitted