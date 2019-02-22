EATON — Kindergarten registration for Hollingsworth-East Elementary School in Eaton, for the 2019-2020 school year, will be held March 4-8.

When registering, parents are required to bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization record, proof of residency, driver’s license or state ID card of custodial parent, and any custody documents that apply.

Children must be five years of age prior to Aug. 1, 2019, to enroll. Registration hours are: March 4, 6 and 8 from 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m. Evening registration will take place on Tuesday and Thursday, March 5 and 7 from 3:30-6 p.m.

Parents may call the school office at 937-456-5173 with questions about kindergarten registration.