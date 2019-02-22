News briefs

TVCLSD meeting change

The Twin Valley Community Local School District Board of Education regular meeting time has changed from Monday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the TVS Media Center with an executive session being held directly at the beginning of the meeting to discuss school personnel matters.

MHRB meeting

The Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board will be holding their board meeting on Monday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, located at 225 N. Barron Street in Eaton.

PSWCD Records Commission to meet

The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District Records Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, March 13, at 8 a.m. at the Preble SWCD Office, 1651 N. Barron St, Eaton, OH 45320. The purpose of this meeting will be to update the District’s Records Retention Schedule in accordance with Ohio Law. This meeting will be open to the public. For more information, please contact Preble SWCD at 937-456-5159.

PCPD Meeting Changed

The March meeting of the Preble County Park District has been postponed until Friday, March 15 at 9 a.m. in the Eaton City Building on Maple St. The public is welcome to attend. For more information call 937-962-5561 or email sec treas@preblecountyparkdistrict.org.

TVS Board of Education schedule set

For 2019, the Twin Valley Community Local School District Board of Education will hold its regular board meetings on the following dates at 6 p.m. in the Media Center at Twin Valley Community Local Schools, 100 Education Drive, West Alexandria: Monday, March 18, Monday, April 22, Tuesday, May 28, Monday, June 24, Monday, July 22, Monday, Aug. 26, Monday, Sept. 23, Monday, Oct. 28, and Monday, Dec. 2.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.

Camden book available

The Camden Archives still has copies of the “Camden, Ohio Bicentennial 1818-2018” book available for $20. The Restaurant-Hotels book is almost sold out. All proceeds from the sale of both books go to the Archives. The books can be purchased at the Camden Village Office, the Camden Library and at the Archives.