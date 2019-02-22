District library releases activity calendar

Repeating/Special Programs

Maker Space Open Hours

Maker Space Open Hours: Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The Maker Space is a room full of new technology with open access to all ages. All equipment and assistance is free. Bring your own consumables, such as fabric and paper. Some materials can be purchased for a fee. Other dates and times available by appointment. Ask questions, or make an appointment by contacting youthservices@preblelibrary.org or calling 937-456-5478.

Monthly Teen Harry Potter Alliance

March 14, at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join our chapter of the Harry Potter Alliance! Preble County Potterwatch is dedicated to teen leadership and fan-based activism. The international community of the Harry Potter Alliance works for equality, literacy, and human rights… all around the globe! Inspired by literature, this group encourages teens in grades 6-12 to take action for important causes through donations, campaigns, and community service. We may not have magic rings, death eaters, or White Witches to face, but there are plenty of opportunities to help improve our community and the world around us! For more information, follow @PreblePotterwatch on instagram, or contact magracel@preblelibrary.org.

LEGO Club (school-age children)

Our LEGO Club meets on the last Monday of the month at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: come in and build, complete challenges, and just have fun! Children can build with the library’s LEGO collection. If you bring LEGOs from home to build with, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Creative Writers’ Group

Meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.

Book a Librarian

Every Wednesday (by appointment) from 1-4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help with tablets/e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email prebleref@preblelibrary.org, or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment!

Winter Reading Program (W. Alexandria)

Do you enjoy our Summer Reading Program? If so, join us for our first annual Winter Reading Program at the West Alexandria Library! We will have reading, crafts, challenges, trivia and more. Open to all ages from January 2nd to March 2nd.

Teens – Water Color

Teens in grades 6-12 are welcome to join us for water color painting! Just bring your creativity…we’ll provide the paint, paper, and brushes! *Please register for this program in advance at your branch.

• West Elkton Branch: February 21, at 3:30 p.m.

• New Paris Branch: March 4, at 5:30 p.m.

• Camden Branch: March 6, at 6:00 p.m.

Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program. Snacks and prizes provided.

• Feb. 19: Animation Club

• Feb. 26: Battleship

• March 5: Write On!

• March 12: Lego Building

• March 19: Read In

• March 26: Donut Decorating

Tweens – Tech

Video games, VR, and some VERY cool kits! Ages 8-12 are welcome to join us for a chance to test some tech from their library system. *Please register for this program in advance at your branch.

• West Elkton Branch: Feb. 21, at 4:30 p.m.

• New Paris Branch: March 4, at 4:30 p.m.

• Camden Branch: March 6, at 5 p.m.

Kids/Family Programs

Spring Storytime Registration Begins

The Eaton Branch of the Preble County District Library has begun registration for the spring session of storytimes. The spring session will run from March 6 to April 11. There are seven PCDL branches and program schedules vary, so residents are advised to call their local branch, or check the event calendar, to see what programs are being offered. Call the Eaton library at 456-4331 or email at youthservices@preblelibrary.org with any questions.

•Mother Goose Baby/Toddler Storytime (ages birth to 3 years) – Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. 30-minute class.

•Library Mice Preschool Storytime (3 years to kindergarten). Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. and Thursday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. 45-minute class.

•After School Crew (ages 6 to 12 years) – Thursday afternoons at 4:45 p.m. 1 hour class

Craft and Storytime

Each Monday in February at 5 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: kids, join us at the library for a story and some crafting fun afterwards!

Snow Buddies Storytime

Each Wednesday in February at 1 p.m. at the West Alexandria Branch: bring your snow buddy to the library and enjoy a story, craft and snacks with Miss Kathy.

Weekly Craft – West Elkton Library

Feb. 20, at 4 p.m. – No-Sew Heart Pillow: Cuddle up with your very own handmade heart-shaped pillow! No sewing involved, all supplies provided.

Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. – Glass Gem Snowflake: Put some sparkle and shimmer back into late winter with a glass gem snowflake!

March 7, at 4 p.m. – Shamrock Glass Stone Art: Up your luck for the new month with a pretty shamrock decoration!

•March 14th at 4 p.m. – Green Storytime (w/ Marshmallow Stamp Shamrock): Come to your library to celebrate March with a story about the color green and a shamrock painting craft to follow!

Tweens – Tech

Video games, VR, and some VERY cool kits! Ages 8-12 are welcome to join us for a chance to test some tech from their library system. *Please register for this program in advance at your branch.

•West Elkton Branch: February 21st at 4:30 p.m.

•New Paris Branch: March 4, at 4:30 p.m.

•Camden Branch: March 6, at 5 p.m.

Book Sale – Eaton Library

Get to the Eaton Branch Library early for the best selection of fiction, nonfiction, young adult, and children’s books during the February Book Sale! The sale will run through March 2, at the Eaton Library at 301 N. Barron St. There are no set prices. All sales are through donation only. Grab what you want and give as much as you can. All funds raised support the Eaton Library.

February Homeschool Hour – Foam Stamping

Feb. 20, at 3 p.m. and Feb. 27, at 3:30 p.m.: This art program will let homeschool students create their own foam stamps for print making! Learn about stamping in art, and experiment with a few techniques to create your very own, one-of-a-kind work of art. Homeschool programs open to all ages of home-educated students. *Please register in advance*

Mardi Gras Party – West Manchester & Eldorado Branch

March 4, at 4 p.m. at the West Manchester Branch and March 5, at 4 p.m. at the Eldorado Branch: Come and have fun at our Mardi Gras Party. There will be crafts for the kids, games, prizes such as beads and masks, drinks, and snacks!

March Homeschool Hour – Taking Flight

March 20, at 3 p.m. and March 27, at 3:30 p.m.: It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… something in the air! Join us to learn about air travel… from bats to biplanes, and doves to drones. *Please register in advance*

Teens (grades 6-12)

Teen Book Club – Hidden by Helen Frost

Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Sign up in advance to receive a free copy of the book to read before the program! Teen Book Club takes place once a month, with a meeting to discuss a selected YA book. Ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Registration is open monthly, and only applies to that specific session. Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. This program is available for grades 6-12, but YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

Adults

Tax Season – Free Prints

The Preble County District Library is offering free printing (up to 20 pages) for tax forms. Stop in at one of our seven branches if you need a tax form printed.

Adult Craft: Stained Glass Candle Holders

March 5, at 5:30 p.m. at the West Alexandria Branch: Make your own “stained glass” candle holder with materials provided.

Adult Craft: Candle Making

March 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: You will be making and customizing your very own soy candle! All supplies provided.

Adult Craft: Wine Bottle Wind Chimes

March 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Camden Branch: Join us for a fun evening of crafting! We will be making wine bottle wind chimes. RSVP now. Seating is limited, so reservations are required by March 4.