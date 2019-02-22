West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Rylie Gearhart, Nicolette Utsinger, Bri Combs, Melodie Comer, Adelee Small, Madison Perry, Diane Wall, Gail Marit, John Froment, Emily Hemmelgarn, James Wathen, Mary Warrick, Shirley Jellison, Carol Wentlender, Tyler Moberly, Jonathan Clymer, Danielle Benner-Suggs, Corey Dawson, Joey Latvala, Haylee Petelle, Dr. Mark Ulrich, Jamie Beneke, Tyler Schmidt, Ann Cooper, Mary Lou Campbell Lehman, Katie Bassler, Don Petelle, Robert Fugate II, John Blacker, Frederick Glander, Kathy Brattain, Billie Crumbaker, Roger Smith, Paul A. Wright, Ralph Beams, Jamie Reece, Andrew Parizek, Anne Marie Wysong, Michael Crews.

Anniversaries this week: Jamie and Dianna Beneke, Andy and Jennifer Eck.

Foodbank

The West Alexandria Foodbank served 46 families during January. This includes 18 seniors, 86 adults, 49 children and totals 153 individuals. Items needed for the Foodbank include: Mac and cheese, spaghetti and sauce, saltine crackers, oatmeal, shampoo, conditioner and instant potatoes. Also needed are gently used sheets and blankets.

American Legion

Ladies Night and Euchre is every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle.

The Fun Bunch meets Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. for music and dancing.

The next SAL All-you-can-eat Breakfast is Sunday, March 3, from 8-11 a.m.

Rueben sandwiches, green pickled eggs and more are available in the Canteen on Sunday, March 17, from 1 p.m. until gone at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 S.

Smoked Chicken or BBQ Pork Chop Dinners

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is selling smoked chicken or bbq pork chop dinners on Sunday, March 17 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 73 N. Main Street. All funds raised will be used to pay for toys purchased for Santa Villa and the July 4 fireworks. Food prepared by hog wild smokehouse ribs. half a smoked chicken with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $7. A 3/4lb. smoked pork chop with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $8.

Orders need to be placed by March 11 to ensure a dinner. We do make a few extra meals but they are sold on a first come first served basis.

Orders may be phoned-in to Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 or on Facebook by messaging West Alexandria Celebration Committee with your order, name and phone number.

World Day of Prayer

World Day of Prayer is a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christian women of many traditions who come together to observe a common day of prayer each year on the first Friday in March. World Day of Prayer was founded on the idea that prayer and action are inseparable in the service of God’s kingdom. Services begin at sunrise in the Pacific and follow the sun across the globe on the day of celebration. Each year a different country’s committee serves as the writers of the World Day of Prayer worship service. This years’ service will be held on Friday, March 1 at 1:30 p.m. at Church of the Brethren, 22 E. Oak Street. There will be light refreshments available in the fellowship hall following the service.

S&S P&P 4-H Club

Spic’n Span Pots’n Pans 4-H Club, established in 1970, invites your child to join them every Monday at 4 p.m. in the Salem Lutheran Fellowship Hall, 70 E. Dayton St. 4-H members must be at least 8 years old or in the third grade to compete in the Junior Fair. All fair project registrations must be turned in by the end of March. Meetings consist of 4-H business, working on fair projects, snacks and games. We cover domestic, animal, and miscellaneous projects. We complete several community projects throughout the year. Contact Founder and Head Advisor, Carol Lunsford, for additional information at 937-839-4085.

Church of the Brethren

Our Free Community Meals are the first Wednesday of every month; next on March 6, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Church of the Brethren, 22 East Oak St., West Alex.

Salem Lutheran

Salem Kids, for age 3 years through sixth grade, meet every Wednesday, starting with a meal at 6 p.m and program at 6:30 p.m.

Jr. Choir rehearses every Sunday at 10 a.m. upstairs. Catechism meets every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Middle School Bible Study meets Sunday evenings at 6:30 p.m. and an Adult Midweek Bible Study takes place every Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meet the third Saturday of each month, at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall at 70 E. Dayton Street.

The Health Ministry will do blood pressure screenings the fourth Sunday of each month. Participants will receive a blood pressure log with current follow-up recommendations, lifestyle modifications and recommendations. Information on blood pressure and strokes is available

We are accepting your unwanted or expired coupons for troops overseas: a basket is located in the church Library. Commissaries will accept coupons up to two months expired.

We supply a meal to the Homeless Shelter the fourth Monday of each month.