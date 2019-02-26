PC celebrates National FFA Week

PREBLE COUNTY — Several Preble County schools recently celebrated National FFA Week by hosting various events. For National Trail Miami Valley Career Technical Center and Twin Valley South MVCTC FFA, the week was an opportunity to celebrate the difference FFA makes in the students’ lives and the lives of those in the community.

This year, National FFA Week was held from Feb. 16-23. According to the National FFA Chapter, FFA Week is a time to share what FFA is and the impact it has on members every day.

From Feb. 16-18 the National Trail MVCTC FFA Officer team and advisors went on a mid-year officer retreat to begin planning banquet. On Monday the chapter went snow tubing for a discounted price, compliments of Valley’s Edge. On Tuesday it hosted a FFA Fun Night. On Thursday it hosted its annual Faculty, Staff and Farmer Appreciation Breakfast. For that breakfast, FFA members arrive to school at 4:30 a.m. and cooked pancakes, bacon, eggs and sausage. On Friday there was an FFA Member Appreciation Luncheon from alumni member Robert Benson of Centerville Pizza and BBQ. Saturday ended with the National Trail FFA Alumni Ag Ball Tournament, where the FFA members worked with alumni and earned second place in the varsity tournament and third in the junior varsity tournament.

“This is a great opportunity to celebrate students making a positive difference in the community and school. FFA members work on various career development and community service activities through the year, not just limited to the school year. As advisors, we trying to give students the opportunity to develop as leaders that will be successful in the workforce and our local communities and nation. This is a chance to showcase the program and student achievement,” FFA Advisor Carmen Kennel said.

“The school and community are always excited for the week to come. We try to use social media through the week to highlight Alumni members by posting pictures of former years. It is was way to show the legacy and past accomplishments of the program. The pride and power of the program is something that builds and does not end at graduation. It is a lifetime legacy. At National Trail, we view our current program as ‘modernizing a tradition,’ which is building a productive future with understanding the power and amazing past.”

Chapter Sentinel Hunter Miller added, “FFA week is one busy week of the year. We have fun, honor of all the years of FFA.”

“National FFA week is important not only for current FFA members but also the alumni. FFA week is a time to reflect on the amazing opportunity that the FFA has offered not only in school but, out of school. I enjoy FFA week because this week truly shows how much of an impact the National FFA organization has made on the world. I also love FFA week because of all the extra fun activities that go on throughout the year,” Macel Stowers, Chapter Vice-President, said.

Twin Valley South’s MVCTC FFA chapter hosted dress up days throughout the week to celebrate National FFA Week: Tuesday was Farmer AG Career Day, Thursday was Throwback, and Friday was Official Dress/Blue and Gold.

The chapter also held a “Find The Emblem” contest. It has a wood carved FFA emblem Advisor Alison Derringer hides throughout the school and anyone who finds it receives a prize.

During FFA Week TVS also held its monthly FFA Mmeeting, which just so happened to be combined with the Chapter Degree Ceremony. Seven members received this award at the February meeting. The chapter also enjoyed a meal and cookies during the meeting. Parents and alumni members were invited to be appreciated for all they do to contribute to the chapter’s success.

Twin Valley South FFA also held a teacher and staff luncheon on Friday to wrap up the week. It offered burgers, hot dogs, nachos, and chips. There was also an “FFA Week” cake.

“FFA is an important foundation for our youth today. By honoring National FFA week we can spread the word about FFA, maybe peak interest in others, and show our never ending support of our beloved organization. The FFA opens many doors and helps people gain the necessary skills for their futures. We honor FFA week to honor the skills we’ve learned and give thanks to the organization who made us who we are,” Derringer said.

“Our National FFA Week celebration was a success. The students at our school, members,non members, and even teachers participated in the dress up days. During the Find the Emblem contest members and non members alike went on a wild goose chase looking for it to earn a prize. The teachers and staff loved the lunch we put together for them and all enjoyed learning about the FFA organization.”

Chapter President Lauren Todd added, ““FFA Week is one of the best times of the year — we always have a great time. It’s really great to see people participate in dress up days during school, especially the non members and teachers!”

“FFA week is honestly one of my favorite parts of the year. I love seeing the creativity and support to not only out chapter, but FFA in general. We see support from members, teachers, and other non-members! I love it,” chapter member Tazia Blaylock said.

Members of the Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter are celebrating National FFA Week Feb. 23-March 1. According to Eaton FFA Advisor Rebecca Holbrook, the delay was due to the weather and recent snow days.

Eaton’s celebration began with the National Trail FFA Alumni basketball tournament on Saturday.

“The varsity team played hard but did not place in the varsity brackett. The Junior Varsity Team won first place in their division. Special thanks to Rodney Mann and Joe Ferriell for coaching the teams this year,” Holbrook said.

“Students will celebrate the week by having dress up days. Tuesday is twin day, Wednesday is Camo Day, Thursday is official dress, FFA t-shirt or Blue and Gold Day, and Friday is Flannel Day. Members will be driving their tractors to school on Friday as well as having a walking taco carry in!”

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

