West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Ava Watts, Taylor Helling, Noelle Bassler, Connie Wells, Ella Hawk, Logan Wagoner, Juan Durkle, Wyatt Voge, Jamie Sarver, Eric Clayton, RaeAnn Crews, Aleah Hildebolt, Wesley Hager, Audrey Chesney, Connie Wells, Mark Wiegand, Keara Nixie Wilson, Ron Guehring, Katelyn Hoskins, Olivia Augspurger, Missy Riegel

American Legion

The next SAL All-you-can-eat Breakfast is Sunday, March 3, from 8-11a.m.

Rueben sandwiches, green pickled eggs and more are available in the Canteen on Sunday, March 17, from 1 p.m. until gone.

Ladies Night and Euchre is every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle.

The Fun Bunch meets Thursdays from 1-4p.m. for music and dancing at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 S.

Smoked Chicken or BBQ Pork Chop Dinners

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is selling Smoked Chicken or BBQ Pork Chop Dinners on Sunday, March 17 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 73 N. Main Street. All funds raised will be used to pay for toys purchased for Santa Villa and the July 4 fireworks. Food prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs. Half a smoked chicken with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $7. A 3/4lb. smoked pork chop with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $8.

Orders need to be placed by March 11 to ensure a dinner. We do make a few extra meals but they are sold on a first come, first served basis.

Orders may be phoned-in to Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 or on Facebook by messaging West Alexandria Celebration Committee with your order, name and phone number.

World Day of Prayer

World Day of Prayer, March 1, is a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christian women of many traditions who come together to observe a common day of prayer each year on the first Friday in March. World Day of Prayer was founded on the idea that prayer and action are inseparable in the service of God’s kingdom. Services begin at sunrise in the Pacific and follow the sun across the globe on the day of celebration. Each year a different country’s committee serves as the writers of the World Day of Prayer worship service. This year’s service will be held on Friday, March 1 at 1:30 p.m. at Church of the Brethren, 22 E. Oak Street. There will be light refreshments available in the fellowship hall following the service.

S&S P&P 4-H Club

Spic’n Span Pots’n Pans 4-H Club, established in 1970, invites your child to join them every Monday at 4p.m. in the Salem Lutheran Fellowship Hall, 70 E. Dayton St. 4-H members must be at least 8 years old or in the third grade to compete in the Junior Fair. All fair project registrations must be turned in by the end of March. Meetings consist of 4-H business, working on fair projects, snacks and games. We cover domestic, animal, and miscellaneous projects. We complete several community projects throughout the year. Contact Founder and Head Advisor, Carol Lunsford, for additional information at 937-839-4085.

Church of the Brethren

Our Free Community Meals are the first Wednesday of every month; next on March 6, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Church of the Brethren, 22 East Oak St. West Alexandria.

Salem Lutheran

During Lent, Salem Kids, for age 3 years through sixth grade, will meet every Wednesday from 6-6:45 p.m.

Ash Wednesday Service, with the imposition of ashes, will take place March 6 at 7 p.m.

Our Lenten meals, beginning March 6, will be held each Wednesday from 5-6:30 p.m. preceding the 7 p.m. Lenten Service.

Ohio Mission District Youth Retreat, for those in grades 6-12, will be held April 5-7, at Camp Chautaqua in Miamisburg. Reserve your child’s spot to connect with other Lutherans, by contacting Pastor Mershon, 839-4210 by March 19.

Jr. Choir rehearses every Sunday at 10 a.m. upstairs. Catechism meets every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Middle School Bible Study meets Sunday evenings at 6:30 p.m. and an Adult Midweek Bible Study takes place every Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meet the third Saturday of each month, next meeting March 16, at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall at 70 E. Dayton Street.

We are accepting your unwanted or expired coupons for troops overseas: a basket is located in the church Library. Commissaries will accept coupons up to two months expired.

We supply a meal to the Homeless Shelter the fourth Monday of each month.

Youth for Christ

Youth For Christ, for children in grades 6-12, meets every Wednesday from 6:45-8:30 p.m. for snacks, games and devotions. Churches in West Alexandria sponsor YFC and rotate meetings as follows: the first Wednesday at First Baptist on Ivy Lane, the second Wednesday at Church of the Brethren on Oak Street, the third Wednesday at Community Christian on Dorsey Acres Road and the fourth Wednesday at Salem Lutheran Church on E. Dayton Street. If there is a fifth Wednesday, the location will be announced.