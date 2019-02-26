Senior edition

EATON — Bingo: Join us in Bingo Tuesday, March 12 and/or Friday, March 15, both at 2 p.m. Thanks to the Knolls of Oxford and Genesis for sponsoring these events.

Birthday Bash: March Birthdays are celebrated on Wednesday, March 20, at 1:30 p.m. If you were born in March, then stop in for a game of trivia and yummy cupcakes.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren: Are you tired, worn out, and would appreciate a kind ear, friendly heart, and support for your Grand-parenting? Join us the fourth Friday of each month at 1 p.m. Next gathering is March 22.

AARP Driving Course: Take this refresher course on March 28 at 9 a.m. at The Grange. $15 AARP Member, $20 Non AARP Member. Pre-register at the front desk of the senior center by March 25, or call 937-456-4947.

Poetry & Stories: Author Welby Cox will be speaking with us about “How to write and publish a book.” He has published 14 best sellers and a screenplay. He will be reading some of his original poems from his books on poetry. In addition to writing, he does all the art work for his book jackets. This is a great opportunity to learn how to preserve your life story for future generations. April 1 at 2 p.m.

Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop: Learn to better self-manage your health. Topics will include, strategies to deal with stress, fatigue, pain, weight management, and depression. Using physical activity to maintain and improve strength, flexibility, and endurance. Appropriate use of medications, and communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals. This class is a six-week long class beginning March 26. Each class runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Space is limited, call to reserve your spot, 937-456-4947. There is no charge to attend this workshop.

Soaring Eagles Casino: Let’s take a trip to Mount Pleasant, MI Oct. 1 -3, to Soaring Eagle Casino Resort! Enjoy a variety of food options prepared by world-class chefs, bustle in town, or tootle around the casino and resort playing, relaxing and unwinding. Costs vary from $344 to $599 call for more details.

Sumner County, Tennessee: Down home on the farm for 4 days and 3 nights, Sept. 24-27. There is plenty to do and see on this trip, such as the Johnny Cash film presentation, visiting Long Hollow Gardens and other tours like Ronnie McDowell’s Strawberry Manor, wine tasting and so much more. Costs are $609 per member and $659 per non-member.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.