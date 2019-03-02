Camden council discusses intersection at U.S. 127 and Ohio 725

CAMDEN — Michael Goettemoeller with Choice One Engineering Firm attended the Camden Village Council meeting on Thursday, Feb. 21 to question them on the speed limit change to the intersection at U.S. 127 and Ohio 725.

He was seeking council’s feedback on the traffic situation at the intersection.

According to Goettemoeller, it has been a year since the adjustments were made to the intersection in question. He pulled available crash records and saw one rear-end crash for July. Numbers won’t be final until June, but those are the numbers available at this time.

Officer David Stemp was asked for his input.

“The crash that you referenced in July was the only crash we had there. Generally we don’t consider that intersection-related, since they are not paying attention and aern’t leaving enough space. The speeding enforcement there has gone up a little bit, since the speed limit has dropped. You’re seeing more people not minding their speed,” he said.

Goettemoeller was asked the possibility of dropping the speed limit down to 35 miles per hour, but based on the data, he indicated it was unlikely.

He was also asked if there was a possibility to mark U.S. 127 as a School Zone past the Head Start building. Members of the public in attendance even asked about rumble strips and if it would be possible to install them in that area.

Goettemoeller answered, it would be a question to ask regarding the School Zone, but rumble strips cause too much noise in a populated area.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH