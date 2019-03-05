Make a change for the better – learn what you can do to better manage your ongoing health condition

PREBLE COUNTY — Do you have a chronic health condition and need help with day-to-day management of your symptoms? The Area Agency on Aging and Preble County Council on Aging urge you to start down your own path to better health by attending Healthy U, where you will learn skills and coping strategies needed to manage your symptoms and live a healthier life.

The series of six weekly workshops is offered free of charge twice a year at the Preble County Council on Aging, 800 East St. Clair Street in Eaton. The next workshop will be on Tuesdays, March 26 through April 30.

Workshops begin at 9:30 a.m. and end no later than noon. Yes, it is a big time commitment, but lasting change takes time to develop, and support from those who understand your challenges can help you succeed in making small steps toward your larger goals.

Class size is limited and a minimum number of participants is required for the workshop to be held. Register today by calling Holly or Stacey at 937-456-4947, or emailing hsteele@prebleseniorcenter.org or sfullmer@prebleseniorcenter.org. Everyone who completes the course receives the companion textbook, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, and a relaxation CD.

The interactive, small group workshop is ideal for people with ongoing health conditions or people who care for someone with a chronic health condition. Instead of focusing on any one disease, participants explore new ways to address challenges common to anyone with a long-term health problem. Examples of chronic conditions include arthritis, anxiety, diabetes, depression, fibromyalgia, heart disease, kidney disease, lung disease, and many more. There are many different chronic conditions that cannot be cured, but they can be managed.

Make a commitment to better health. Register today.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.