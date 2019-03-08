NP discussing automated voice system

NEW PARIS — New Paris Village Council continues to discuss opting into an automated voice system to notify residents on village news. During the February council meeting, member Erin Kovach discussed the two companies she has been looking into: One Call Now and VoiceShot.

One Call Now is based on how many calls the village sends out and is 11 center per call, up to 20,000 calls. It is $2,200 a year, plus a one-time fee of $95. They can send voice mails or text with One Call Now and are only charged when the call is successful.

VoiceShot only offers phone calls. It is 12 cents per phone call and does not have a standard fee. The village would be charged per use.

The topic was brought back to the table during the meeting on Monday, March 4.

“I think the downsize to VoiceShot is you manage the contact list. With One Call Now, we can do it or the residents can opt in or out. VoiceShot does have the opt out, but we would have to import a contact list,” Kovach said.

“The VoiceShot has a trail period you can do for free right now, but it is per call, so there is no minimal plan to purchase. We kind of just need to find out who would be interested.”

She asked what way council was leaning and they responded, first they want to know if anyone would be interested in opting into the system. Mayor Kathy Smallwood recommended posting on Facebook to see if anyone would be interested in opting in. They will also be publishing something in the New Paris Communicator.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH