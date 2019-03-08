NP Council to form park committee

NEW PARIS — The New Paris Village Council is searching for participants for a Village Park Committee. The proposed committee will be overseen by two council members who currently sit on the council’s Park Committee.

The topic was addressed during a council meeting on Monday, March 4. Mayor Kathy Smallwood brought the topic before council, asking if it had any recommendations for committee members.

“I had people question me about fundraising and I don’t think it is appropriate for us to go out and fund raise. I think we could get a committee to do that and it would be at your permission, or whatever. Council as a whole would have to agree it is proper fundraising,” Smallwood said.

“They got pretty excited about it at their car show last year and I don’t want to squelch that. They are excited about doing it and I think we can have a committee of five people in town, plus two [council members] to direct.”

She added, the majority of the committee should consist of New Paris residents, but there can be participants from outside the village limits.

Police Chief Jeremy Schroeder shared the February police department report. During the month, the department handled 109 calls for service, took 13 reports, made one arrest, issued five citations, and 20 warrants.

He added, all the new security cameras have been installed and are working. He also noted, through November, on the first Wednesday at noon there will be tornado siren testing for the county.

The next New Paris Village Council meeting will be held on Monday, April 1, at 7 p.m. in the village offices.

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

