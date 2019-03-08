March is DD Awareness Month

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities and other related organizations celebrate Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March. Statewide, and across the nation, organizations devoted to serving individuals with developmental disabilities are planning special events in March to raise public awareness of the many abilities people have, regardless of disability.

PCBDD kicked off DD Awareness Month with a proclamation read by the Preble County Commissioners on Monday, March 4. In attendance at the meeting were Tucker Gambrell, Christina Banks, Linda Dunn, and Shannon Hunter. Commissioners Rodney Creech, Chris Day and Denise Robertson spent time meeting individuals and their families.

Throughout the month of March, the Eaton Library will be displaying artwork made by some of their talented individuals. They hope everyone will take a moment to stop by and see these special pieces.

Preble County DD encourages everyone to Celebrate CommUNITY by getting acquainted with someone who has a developmental disability. The Preble County Board of DD supports more than 400 people who have developmental disabilities. All individuals have many talents and abilities that help make our community a better place to live, work, and play.

