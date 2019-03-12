State Rep. J. Todd Smith announces March office hours in Eaton

COLUMBUS — State Representative J. Todd Smith (R-Farmersville) is hosting office hours at the Eaton Branch of the Preble County Library from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, March 22.

These office hours serve as a time when constituents are encouraged to stop by and discuss the issues they care about with Rep. Smith.

“I look forward to the opportunity to meet and listen to citizens about the issues they care about most,” Smith said. “Office hours are a great way to communicate with people face-to-face without an appointment, instead of a phone call or email.”

All are welcome to attend Smith’s office hours at the Eaton Branch of the Preble County Library located at 301 N. Barron Street, Eaton. These office hours are anopportunity to come share thoughts and opinions about legislation, ask questions about Representative Smith, or just to come and chat.

Light refreshments will be provided.