News briefs

PSWCD Records Commission to meet

The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District Records Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, March 13, at 8 a.m. at the Preble SWCD Office, 1651 N. Barron St, Eaton, OH 45320. The purpose of this meeting will be to update the District’s Records Retention Schedule in accordance with Ohio Law. This meeting will be open to the public. For more information, please contact Preble SWCD at 937-456-5159.

PCPD meeting changed

The March meeting of the Preble County Park District has been postponed until Friday, March 15, at 9 a.m. in the Eaton City Building on Maple St. The public is welcome to attend. For more information call 937-962-5561 or email sectreas@preblecountyparkdistrict.org.

PS Community Outreach Forum Announced

Preble Shawnee Local Schools will be hosting a Community Outreach Forum on Wednesday, March 20, at 6 p.m. in the Jr./Sr. High School auditorium. The purpose of this meeting is to report on the progress made by the Community Advisory Team (CAT), communicate facility options, solicit feedback, and answer questions. This is a critical meeting and the district is asking all stakeholders to attend.

Business After Hours

The Preble County Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its first Business After Hours event of 2019, sponsored by Manpower of Richmond, Indiana, on Thursday, March 21, from 5-7 p.m. This event will be hosted at the Preble County Chamber office in Eaton, located at 122 W. Decatur St. There will be wine, refreshments, door prizes and giveaways and an opportunity to network and learn more about what Manpower has to offer job seekers and employers needing help with staffing.

Cover Crop Field Day

The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting its third annual Cover Crop Field Day on March 26, at 5 p.m. The demonstration site will be located at Dan and Keith Schmidt’s farm, 5416 U.S. 40 West, New Paris, OH 45347. Several vendors and educators are lined up to provide quality information regarding the benefits of cover crops. A field walk will be held to discuss soil health, seed purity, and other specifics when using cover crops in your operation. There has been a renewed interest in cover crops in recent years, as some benefits include improved yields, less soil erosion, and better weed control. The goal of this event is to give consumers a better understanding of cover crops from experienced local farmers and educators. This event is free to those wishing to attend. A special thanks to our sponsors, Beck’s Hybrids and Fennig Equipment for providing the free meal. For more information about the Cover Crop Field Day, go to the Preble SWCD website at www.prebleswcd.org. To RSVP, call the office at 937-456-5159 or visit our website to download a sign-up flyer.

PCHS Meeting

The Preble County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall at the Preble County Historical Society. All Preble County Historical Society Members and the community are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served following the meeting and there will be an open house. Once again the following service awards will be presented: Years of Service Award; Sara Swartsel Volunteer of the Year Award and Business of the Year Award.

State of the County Breakfast

Preble County Commissioners will present the 2019 State of the County during a special Preble County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast event on Tuesday, April 9. from 7:30-9 a.m. at L&M Products, 1477 N. Barron St. Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. Park and enter at the back of the L&M facility. The State of the County Breakfast is sponsored through the generosity of Reid Health, the 2019 Preble County Chamber Champion. RSVP to 937-456-4949, chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com, or register online at www.preblecountyohio.com.

MHRB Meeting

The Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board will have a board meeting at the Board Office located at 225 N. Barron St. in Eaton on Monday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome.

Musicfest Concert

Planning is currently under way for a Musicfest Concert on June 22 at the American Legion Post in West Alexandria. All funds raised will benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Ohio Valley Chapter. Organizer Tanya Oglesby is currently looking for sponsors for the expenses of the Musicfest, so 100 percent of all ticket donations, raffle sales and contributions can benefit those in Preble County with MS. If interested, contact Oglesby at 937-533-7743 or t.oglesby1973@gmail.com.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.