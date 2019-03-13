Annual plant sale under way

EATON — The annual plant sale is under way at Preble Soil and Water Conservation District, taking place from now until March 22.

Conifers offered this year include: White Pine, Norway Spruce, Red Cedar, and Bald Cypress. Hardwoods include Sugarberry, Black Walnut, Tulip Poplar, Red Oak, Black Maple, and Shagbark Hickory.

Several species of small trees and shrubs are available, with many species new to our sale such as New Jersey Tea, Black Chokeberry, and Gooseberry.

For the gardeners out there, rhubarb is also available.

Five different perennial plants are being offered, in addition to wildflower seed mixes. These trees, plants, and seeds can be used for windbreaks, landscaping, reforestation, gardening, and wildlife habitat. Several of the trees and shrubs produce nuts or fruit edible for humans. There are no restrictions on where these may be planted, or how many plants may be ordered.

The 1-2 year old seedlings are bare-rooted and sold in packages of 5 to 10 trees, with prices ranging from $8 to $14 per package. The roots are dipped in a preservative gel to keep them moist, and then placed in a plastic bag. The seedlings should be planted as soon as they are received.

Call the Preble Soil & Water Conservation District at 937-456-5159 for a tree order or access the website at www.prebleswcd.org for more details.