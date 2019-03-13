2019 PCHS Annual Meeting planned

EATON — The Preble County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, April 7, at 2 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall at the Preble County Historical Society.

All Preble County Historical Society members and the community are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served following the meeting and there will be an open house.

“This is a great opportunity to see our newly renovated Exhibit Hall,” Executive Director Misti Spillman said.

Once again, the following annual service awards will be presented: Years of Service Award; Sara Swartsel Volunteer of the Year Award and Business of the Year Award.