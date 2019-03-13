Youth programming offered at PCAA

EATON — The Preble County Art Association has announced the following youth programming coming soon:

Magical Unicorn Canvas Painting

Buy one, get one special, must register in person or over the phone for this offer. Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m.-noon.

Kids will be guided step by step in creating this canvas painting. Parents are welcome to register and join the fun.

Cartoon Character Design

Wednesdays, March 20-May 1. 4:30-5:30 p.m. (No classes April 3.)

Kids will learn all about the art of cartooning in this six-week class. Comic book artist and instructor, Adam Fields, will teach students the secrets of cartooning in multiple styles. Participants will even develop their own characters.

Youth Drawing

Thursdays, April 11-May 16, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Perfect for finding the talents of budding young artists. This class with Robert Coveney will teach them perspective, modeling, shading and more.

Paint Your Own Pottery

Tuesday-Friday, 1-6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Drop in anytime to have a fun and engaging art experience. Choose from a wide variety of options suited for all ages, glaze your piece and have a masterpiece of your own. This is a perfect activity for families during spring break.

Visit www.prelearts.org for the latest specials and workshops or call 937-456-3999 to find out class rates. The Visual Art Center is located at 601 Hillcrest Dr. in Eaton. Hours are: Tuesday-Friday 1-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Preble County Art Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making art accessible to Preble County.

Kids will be guided step by step in creating this canvas painting of a magical unicorn. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/web1_small-spring00010-1-.jpg Kids will be guided step by step in creating this canvas painting of a magical unicorn.