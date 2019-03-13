Senior edition

EATON — Stop in and play board games on Wednesdays at noon.

Senior Card Players: Formerly known as ‘widowed card players,’ now called ‘senior card players’ play cards every Wednesday at 1:00 at the senior activities center, stop in and join

AARP Driving Course: Take this refresher course on March 28 at 9 a.m. at The Grange. $15 AARP Member, $20 Non AARP Member. Pre-register at the front desk of the senior center by March 25, 937-456-4947.

Movie: “A League of Their Own,” a 1992 movie is playing at the senior activities center on Friday, March 19 at 1:30 p.m.

The last Wednesday of every month a Representative from Warren Davidson’s office is here to answer any questions you may have.

Tech Support: Eaton Computer will be here the last Friday of each month teaching seniors about their technology. The topic for Friday, March 22, ‘Which tablet should you buy?’ Call to pre-register. Class begins at 10 a.m. at the Senior Activities Center.

Old Mason Winery: Old Mason Winery & Vineyard has been in business since April 2013. They are a family owned and operated winery. They wanted to bring a winery to the community because of their love of visiting wineries and trails. Their passion for wine began as a bobby that has since grown and over time resulted in this winery. This trip takes place Tuesday, June 4. Call for more details and to reserve your spot.

Goodwill & Warm Glow: Visit Richmond Goodwill’s new location, then lunch at Carver’s Restaurant. After lunch we will head to Warm Glow to shop for seasonal décor, wine, candles and Hershey ice Cream. This Mini Trip is on Tuesday, July 9, call for details and to reserve your spot!

Breakout Games: Escape rooms are delightfully fun, but they are also quite tricky and can be very hard, especially for first timers. A team of 4-6 people assemble inside a theme room, and then the fun begins, a game master explains the challenge and exits the room. You and your teammates must discover clues and solve a mystery to escape a “locked” room within a time frame. Afterwards, lunch at Marion’s Pizza. This trip takes place Wednesday, Sept. 25. Call for details and to reserve your spot. 937-456-4947

Soaring Eagles Casino: Let’s take a trip to Mount Pleasant, MI October 1 -3, 2019 to Soaring Eagle Casino Resort! Enjoy a variety of food options prepared by world-class chefs, bustle in town, or tootle around the casino and resort playing, relaxing and unwinding. Costs vary from $344 to $599. Call for more details.

Sumner County, Tennessee: Down home on the farm for 4 days and 3 nights, Sept. 24-27. There is plenty to do and see on this trip, such as the Johnny Cash film presentation, visiting Long Hollow Gardens and other tours like Ronnie McDowell’s Strawberry Manor, wine tasting and so much more. Costs are $609 per member and $659 per non-member.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.