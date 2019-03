WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Twin Valley Community Local School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Thursday, March 14, starting at 5 p.m. in the Media Center at Twin Valley Community Local Schools, 100 Education Drive, West Alexandria.

The meeting will serve two purposes:

1) Community Meet and Greet of two final candidates for Superintendent

a. First Candidate – 5-5:45 p.m.

b. Second Candidate – 5:45-6:30 p.m.

2) Executive Session in consideration of personnel matters