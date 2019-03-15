Eaton band to compete at State

Eaton High School Band under the direction of Paul Bingle and Katie Heitkamp competed at districts at Madison High School. After an intense 15-minute performance with three composed pieces and a site reading, the band took home a Superior One rating and a chance to move on to the state competition. Pictured are seniors Brennan Fogle, Tatum Durbin, Madalyn Staight and Band President Josh Hubbard.

