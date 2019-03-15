Man arrested after standoff

PREBLE COUNTY — A Preble County man was in custody at the Preble County Jail at press time, after being arrested on charges stemming from a standoff which lasted several hours.

On Monday, March 11, at approximately 10:10 a.m., PCSO deputies were dispatched to 10130 Gratis Jacksonburg Road on a domestic violence incident, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson.

”Deputies were advised that a female subject at the residence was reporting that she had been held in the house against her will by her boyfriend since late Sunday evening, and that the boyfriend had threatened to kill her if she contacted law enforcement,” Simpson reported.

When deputies arrived, the female victim was able to get out of the house with her two-year-old daughter, according to Simpson. “The victim further reported that her boyfriend had stated that he would harm the police and would not go to jail,” he said in a press release.

The suspect, Brian J. Miller, 38 of the Gratis-Jacksonburg Road address, refused to exit the residence and was reported to be armed with a rifle, Simpson said. A request was then made for a SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies also obtained a search warrant for the residence.

SWAT and Hostage Negotiators spent several hours attempting to contact Miller, who refused to exit the house or speak with deputies by telephone. After deploying numerous rounds of chemical agent into the house, Miller eventually exited the house through an attic vent, Simpson said. “He was taken into custody without incident.”

Simpson was treated at the scene by Gratis EMS and then transported to the Preble County Jail.

Miller was initially housed in the jail on preliminary charges including abduction, felonious assault, domestic violence and obstructing official business.

The investigation was forwarded to the Preble County Prosecutor’s Office for review and the filing of formal charges.

“The victim and her daughter were not harmed in the incident. Deputies did recover a rifle inside the residence,” Simpson said.

Preble County deputies were also assisted at the scene by Gratis PD, West Elkton-Gratis Township Fire Department, and Gratis EMS.

On Thursday, Simpson reported charges had been formally filed in Eaton Municipal Court related to the stand-off

Miller, has been charged with two counts of abduction, both 3rd degree felonies; two counts of inducing panic, both fourth degree felonies; domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor; endangering children, a first degree misdemeanor and unlawful restraint, a third degree misdemeanor.

Also included in the charges are gun specifications related to the abduction and inducing panic offenses according to Simpson.

Miller had his initial appearance in Eaton Municipal Court, Thursday, March 14. Bond was set at $10,085 cash or surety. He remained in the Preble County Jail at press time.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

