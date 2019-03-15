Eaton High School hosting Senior Citizen Luncheon

EATON — On Thursday March 28, Eaton High School will host its annual Senior Citizens’ Luncheon for senior citizens in the Eaton Community Schools District.

A complimentary meal and entertainment will be provided starting at 11 a.m. in the Eaton Performing Arts Center. The high school music and drama departments will provide entertainment. This is an effort to better acquaint senior citizens with the school and at the same time provide an opportunity for people to meet and enjoy a good meal.

Senior citizens who plan to attend are asked to call the high school office at 456-1141 ext. 4300 by Monday, March 18, for reservations. The meal is sponsored by local organizations and high school clubs. Those who attend should park in the high school parking lot off of Hillcrest Drive, (across from the Health Department).

Visitors may enter through the Performing Arts Center doors. Students will be there ushering visitors into the Performing Arts Center where those who attend will be able to enjoy entertainment before enjoying the meal.